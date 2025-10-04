Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Unfolded This Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Predicts Flood in 30 States Due to the Rainy Season

Priscillia Ojo Celebrates Son’s 40 Days

Bully Wright Celebrates Son’s Wedding

Adekunle Gold Drops New Album

Big Brother Naija Disqualifies Contestant

Ex Big Brother Housemate Proposes To Girlfriend

This week has been filled with positive news and celebrations from all sides and as big brother draws to an end, there has been a shift in the final contestants.

The influencer and daughter to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrated her son’s naming ceremony over the week, in a big ceremony in her husband’s country, Tanzania.

While it was celebrated in Tanzania, she was still surrounded by family and friends, and her mother’s friends in the industry.

The Veteran actress shared footage of her son’s marital ceremonies on her Instagram on Friday.

Her son Olugbenga tied the knot with his wife in both a white and traditional marriage ceremony over the week in the United States.

The singer released a new album on Friday, titled “Fuji” and featured artists like Lojay and Shoday on the album.

The album which is barely 48 hours old has received praises from critics and the general public.

The 10/10 edition of big brother has disqualified its first housemate, making it 9 contestants who will be making it to the finale on Sunday.

The housemate, Faith who was disqualified was asked to leave the big brother house on Thursday after he had a physical altercation with another housemate and viewers called for his removal, pushing Big Brother to disqualify him.

Cross, an Ex Big Brother Naija housemate who participated in two editions of the reality show, has proposed to his girlfriend.

The news came out on Monday after the reality star proposed to his girlfriend who he had been with for years, and continued to praise, even amidst public relationship with fellow Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel.