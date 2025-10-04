theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
October 4, 2025
0 Comment
600 Views

Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week | Nigeria

by YNaija
It’s the weekend after Independence, and your favourite podcasters have so much to share about the state of the country, the industry and other things. In this article, we list five podcasts you can listen to while you go about your day this week.  In this episode, Jola and FK are joined by Tosin, a... Read More
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Bottomline series by NdaniTv
NdaniTv’s ‘Bottomline’ Series Premieres on YouTube on June 14

It’s the weekend after Independence, and your favourite podcasters have so much to share about the state of the country, the industry and other things. In this article, we list five podcasts you can listen to while you go about your day this week. 

  1. I Said What I Said 

In this episode, Jola and FK are joined by Tosin, a business mogul and makeup artist, as they discuss various topics, including moving houses, birthday gifts, and night outings in Lagos. 

  1. Is This A Safe Space?

On this Episode, Osas is joined by Thayour B, and they discuss motherhood, the intricacies and the unspoken truth about Postpartum depression.

  1. I Get Gist For You

This episode features discussions of Nigeria at 65, Independence Day and the current state of the country.

  1. #WithChude 

This episode dives into the details of William’s struggle with depression and Chude asking difficult questions.

  1. Afrobeats: With An S 

On this episode, Deji and Dami review the latest music drops in the country and give their honest opinions.

The Media Blog
,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Oil Output Dips as Dangote Refinery Dispute Triggers Nationwide Strike
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Oil Output Dips as Dangote Refinery Dispute Triggers Nationwide Strike
Previous Post
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Unfolded This Week
Next Post
You May Also Like
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week
Top 5 Podcasts of The Week
234 Essential podcast
Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Hi...
We are not just solving healthcare chall...
LG Clinches Top Prizes at Inaugural IFA ...
Funke Akindele: A Trailblazer In The Nol...
Best Films to Reignite the Halloween Spi...
Nigerian Students to Benefit as Loughbor...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1