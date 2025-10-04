Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

It’s the weekend after Independence, and your favourite podcasters have so much to share about the state of the country, the industry and other things. In this article, we list five podcasts you can listen to while you go about your day this week.

I Said What I Said

In this episode, Jola and FK are joined by Tosin, a business mogul and makeup artist, as they discuss various topics, including moving houses, birthday gifts, and night outings in Lagos.

Is This A Safe Space?

On this Episode, Osas is joined by Thayour B, and they discuss motherhood, the intricacies and the unspoken truth about Postpartum depression.

I Get Gist For You

This episode features discussions of Nigeria at 65, Independence Day and the current state of the country.

#WithChude

This episode dives into the details of William’s struggle with depression and Chude asking difficult questions.

Afrobeats: With An S

On this episode, Deji and Dami review the latest music drops in the country and give their honest opinions.