Jarvis and Peller Are Officially Wed, and Not Everyone Supports Them. Here’s Why 

Content creators and influencers Jarvis and Peller have tied the knot traditionally, and while they have received congratulatory messages from their colleagues in the industry, not everyone is in support of it. The duo, who have been together for over two years, have been the subject of controversy, including a public breakup. Now that they have tied the knot traditionally and have begun teasing a bigger celebration, social media has a lot to say, and here’s why:

The Reasons For The Backlash

Jarvis and Peller have remained committed to each other even through their public disputes, but Nigerians believe they shouldn’t be wed yet for these reasons:

The Age Gap

Although Jarvis and Peller are only 3 years apart in age, critics have argued that this gap has affected their relationship. With Peller in his early twenties and Jarvis slightly older, many believe Peller lacks the life experience, mental readiness, and emotional intelligence needed to sustain a marriage, and for Jarvis, this is the age when she discovers who she is.

The Public Documentation Of Their Relationship

Much of Jarvis and Peller’s relationship has been content for social media to watch and comment on, including the viral incident in which Peller intentionally crashed his car after a public dispute between them. Social media users are wondering if every dispute the couple will have in their marriage will be documented for social media to comment on, and other fans are debating whether their relationship and subsequent marriage are genuine or just exaggerated for clout and online engagement.

The Financial Aspect

As young people who came into a lot of wealth at a young age, they may be able to sustain a family financially, but the finances could also cause disputes and pressure between them. While their fans and supporters have pointed out that Jarvis and Peller are financially stable enough to support their marriage and family, critics have argued that financial success cannot substitute for the maturity needed to handle disagreements. With the documented history of their disputes, as the couple has a history of airing personal disputes during live streams, the concerns have been echoed by many.

What do we think?

Although the couple has had a chaotic public relationship, they have also had romantic moments that fans believe were genuine for both of them, which is why they have received congratulatory messages. While critics believe the relationship has an end date, others believe Jarvis and Peller could shock naysayers and have a healthy marriage.