Top 5 Stories Of The Day | RMAFC Moves to Review Salaries of Political Office Holders

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

RMAFC moves to review salaries of political office holders

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has announced plans to review the salaries of political office holders in Nigeria, describing their current pay as outdated and inadequate given today’s economic realities.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, RMAFC Chairman Mohammed Shehu revealed that President Bola Tinubu currently earns ₦1.5 million monthly, while ministers receive less than ₦1 million, rates that have not changed since 2008.

Shehu stressed that the remuneration no longer reflects the weight of responsibilities political leaders carry. “You are paying the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ₦1.5m a month, with a population of over 200 million people. Everybody believes that it is a joke,” he said.

UNICEF warns of humanitarian crisis in Nigeria over $160m funding gap

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised concerns about an imminent humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, citing a huge funding shortfall that threatens vital health, nutrition, education, and water projects.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Monday during the 2025 World Humanitarian Day event, UNICEF’s Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, Francis Butichi, revealed that the agency had received only $95m out of the $255m needed for its 2025 operations, leaving a gap of $160m (₦240bn). He described the 67% shortfall as alarming.

Butichi noted that global funding cuts are severely affecting local operations, especially in conflict-prone regions. He added that communities in Nigeria’s North-East are already struggling with floods, limited aid, and dwindling services in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Over 69,000 Nigerians register online within seven hours of INEC’s CVR launch

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 69,376 eligible Nigerians completed online pre-registration within the first seven hours of opening its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) portal.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the portal went live at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, August 18, 2025. By 3:30 p.m., tens of thousands had signed up.

Of the total, 33,803 (48.7%) were male while 35,573 (51.3%) were female. INEC noted that young people aged 18 to 34 made up the majority, with 48,033 (69.2%) registrations.

Rivers awaits Fubara’s return as Emergency Rule nears end

With only a month left before the emergency rule in Rivers State ends, supporters of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara say they are counting down to his return on September 18, 2025.

His media aide, Jerry Omatsogunwa, said many residents are eager to see him back so he can continue the projects he started before his suspension. He noted that the governor had been making notable progress, especially in infrastructure.

Among the projects expected to restart quickly are the multi-billion-naira Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Omoku-Elele Road, and the Trans Kalabari Road. Supporters believe Fubara will move fast to complete them so the people can enjoy the full benefits.

Indigenous contractors demand payment for 2024 projects

The All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), Abuja chapter, has urged the federal government to clear unpaid debts for projects carried out in 2024. The group said despite government assurances that all contract liabilities from that year had been settled, many contractors are still waiting for their money.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, AICAN President, Jackson Ifeanyi, asked the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to release funds to ministries, departments, and agencies so that contractors can be paid. He explained that while a few projects had been processed on the government’s payment platform, several others were yet to be captured.

Ifeanyi warned that if the situation continues, indigenous contractors may have no choice but to stage a protest. He stressed that the government must fulfill its obligations to contractors who have already delivered on their projects.