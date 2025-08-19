Events Happening In Lagos This Week

It’s another week in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from game nights, to raves, art classes and beach parties.

The Scholar’s Games Night

Happening on the 20th of August at the library, it is an event for an attempt to create a Guinness world record. It is the perfect event for competitive people and it goes on from 6pm until late at night.

Group Therapy

Group therapy is hosting another edition for ravers, to celebrate the rave’s 2nd year anniversary. It is the perfect way to go into the weekend and it is happening on Friday the 22nd of August.

Vibes & Tides

Happening on Friday the 22nd at wave beach, this is the perfect event for wave lovers, who want to party at the beach.

Paint & Sip With Karaoke

Happening on the 23rd of August, this is the perfect event for people who would love an opportunity to explore their creative sides in a fun atmosphere.

Coffee, Love Convo & Speed Dating

Happening on the 23rd of August, this event is perfect for everyone looking to find love but is too busy to do it in their everyday life. It is a perfectly curated event for singles.

For Finders Only

This curated pottery event happening on the 24th of August is the perfect event for art enthusiasts and those interested in picking up a new hobby.

Afrohouse in Lagos

This day rave is the perfect event for ravers who cannot make time to attend midnight raves and it is happening at Nike Art Gallery, on the 24th.

The Bookaholic Meet Up

Happening at Cafe One in Yaba, this is the perfect event for book lovers who would love to meet other book lovers and it is happening on the 24th of August.

Life At Summer’s End

This tropical rave and pop up is happening on August 24th in Lekki and it is the perfect way to close out the weekend.

Ekundayo D’Bass

This event is the perfect one for lovers of live music and live concerts and it is happening on the 24th of August at Alliance Francaise de Lagos.