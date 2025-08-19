Gen Z vs Gen Alpha: What Separates These Two Generations?

Gen Alpha is the generation of those born between 2010 and 2025 and compared to Gen Zs who were raised while technology was just developing, Gen Alphas are growing in a society with advanced technology and are heavily viewed as digital natives.

While Gen Zs are also viewed as digital natives, the technology that was available during their early years is worlds apart from the technology that now exists with the Gen Alphas who are the first generation to have fully immersed in AI technology from their earlier years.

While Gen Zs enjoy fast paced content and thrive in spaces with authentic creations, the Gen Alphas have grown with content that favors interactive, AI world building and is more suited for their tastes.

It is also known that the Generation Z is very heavily focused on inclusivity and values an environment where mental health is taken seriously, with Gen Alphas being more comfortable with things as fair.

In entirety, Gen Z are a generation that grew up with millennial parents who were largely apathetic and they had to figure out their own beliefs, outside of their homes and Gen Alphas grew up around Gen Zs and with a world already socially conscious enough for them to pick up social cues from.

A lot of Gen Alphas born during Covid or after have been known to be extremely intelligent and also possess self awareness that’s usually not associated with people their age.

So while the two generations have a lot in common, Gen Alphas tend to adapt quicker than Gen Zs and because of how technologically advanced their generation is, they are more comfortable with changes.