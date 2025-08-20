Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCAA Bans Use of Airplane Mode, Orders Phones Be Switched Off on Flights

NCAA bans use of airplane mode, orders phones be switched off on flights

Survey reveals rising school abductions in Katsina

Wike slams Babachir Lawal over comments on Tinubu

Governors decry low foreign investment despite Nigeria’s potential

ASUU hints at nationwide strike, universities may face disruptions

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCAA bans use of airplane mode, orders phones be switched off on flights

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed passengers on all Nigerian airlines to completely switch off their mobile phones during flights. The directive was issued by NCAA Director-General, Capt. Chris Najomo, at an emergency aviation security meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Najomo stated that the use of airplane mode would no longer be accepted, stressing that all mobile devices and other portable electronics must be turned off, at least during the critical phases of flight. He explained that this measure was to eliminate any form of ambiguity or confusion regarding in-flight phone usage.

The aviation regulator emphasized that the new rule applies to all airlines operating in Nigeria and must be strictly followed by passengers to ensure flight safety.

Survey reveals rising school abductions in Katsina

A new study by Oxford Policy Management has shown that between 2020 and 2025, about 330 students were abducted in Batsari, Faskari, and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State. The findings were presented in Katsina on Tuesday by Hadiza Tijani, a consultant with the research group, during a dissemination workshop.

The survey, carried out with support from UNICEF and the Katsina State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, focused on the impact of insecurity on education in Zamfara, Niger, and Katsina states. It also revealed that two students lost their lives during the period.

According to Tijani, the research further found that 15 school staff were abducted across the three areas, while five others were killed. She noted that the situation continues to threaten education and school attendance in the affected regions.

Wike slams Babachir Lawal over comments on Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has faulted former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, accusing him of showing disrespect to President Bola Tinubu. Wike spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He argued that the outcome of last Saturday’s by-elections across 12 states showed that Nigerians had rejected the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, which Lawal and others are backing. According to him, the coalition failed to make any significant impact at the polls.

Wike further claimed that Lawal’s criticism of Tinubu was rooted in personal grievances, alleging that he was upset over Tinubu’s decision to choose Kashim Shettima as running mate instead of him during the 2023 elections.

Governors decry low foreign investment despite Nigeria’s potential

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed concern over the country’s low inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), despite its vast resources and efforts to attract investors. NGF Chairman, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, noted that although Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, FDI inflows have averaged just USD 2 billion annually in the past decade, representing less than 0.5 percent of GDP.

Speaking in Abuja during the launch of NGF’s Investopedia, a guide showcasing investment opportunities across the 36 states, AbdulRazaq said Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources remain largely untapped. He emphasized that the country must work harder to position itself as a competitive investment destination.

The governors assured that sub-national governments are open and ready to support investors beyond the oil, gas, and telecom sectors. They stressed that state-level investment opportunities have long been overlooked and called for renewed efforts to reverse the trend.

ASUU hints at nationwide strike, universities may face disruptions

There are signs that academic activities in Nigerian universities may soon be disrupted, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) prepares for nationwide protests across its branches. Reports suggest these protests could lead to a full-scale strike.

If carried out, the action would bring an end to more than two years of uninterrupted academic activities in the country’s universities. The looming strike has already sparked concern among students and parents who fear another prolonged shutdown.

A member of ASUU’s National Executive Committee (NEC) confirmed that the union will soon convene a meeting to decide on whether to approve the planned nationwide industrial action.