Redwood Hospital Seeks Takedown of “She Stole Our Ovaries” Documentary, Alleges Defamation

Journalist, Media personality and filmmaker Chude Jideonwo is facing legal action from Nigerian doctor Adetoye Durodola over the documentary “She Stole Our Ovaries,” produced under the WithChude platform. Dr. Durodola’s legal team alleges that the documentary contains defamatory material and has requested its removal from all platforms.

Representatives for WithChude confirmed receiving multiple legal notices from Dr. Durodola’s attorneys. The producers state that in the course of investigating the story they had offered him the opportunity to respond within the same production, an invitation they say remains open.

Earlier discussions between both sides, including meetings involving legal counsel and law enforcement, did not result in an agreement. The WithChude production team had also agreed to meet at the Panti Police Station but never received a call back.

While Dr. Durodola’s legal team has proposed a meeting to consider the possibility of an amicable settlement, the producers have maintained that the ethos of journalistic best practice was observed in the production of the documentary.