Get To Know Rinu Oduala: A Gen Z Human Rights Activist And Influencer

If you are conversant with the Nigerian youth political movement, especially during and post EndSars, then the name Rinu is a familiar one to you.

Rinu Oduala was born on the 1st of November, 1998 and is one of the most well known Gen Z human rights activists and she is also an influencer who has used her platform to raise awareness for social issues.

Rinu’s activism first became known in 2020, during the EndSars protests where she was one of the most consistent protesters and also one of the protesters that controlled the Ikeja protests and slept out overnight to ensure the safety of everyone who was out protesting.

Rinu Oduala is also the executive project director of Connect Hub Nigeria, a platform that documents, defends and advocates against state violence and police brutality in Nigeria.

Rinu is also a Hurford Fellow of the year 2023 and she is currently a goodwill ambassador with World Literacy Foundation. She has also written for CNN Africa on the Nigerian youth voters.

Rinu also worked with the UN as of 2024, and this is just 4 years into her active career as an activist, she has a long way to go.