Nollywood Top 10 Male Actors In This Decade

Nollywood has continued to push out great actors in this decade who have become household names through their exceptional acting. In this article, we list out ten of them.

Bucci Franklin

Bucci Franklin is one of the notable actors in this decade and has been acting as far back as 2013. His most prominent role is in his most recent role as Oboz in Kemi Adetiba’s “To Kill A Monkey”, however he has been in other star studded movies like Merry Men 3, and Rattlesnake.

Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan is one of the most prominent actors in Nollywood, is popularly known for his impact in the elevation of quality of Nollywood movies. Some of his best works have been in this decade, a few of them are “Citation” “A Naija Christmas” and “Anikulapo”

Daniel Etim Effiong

Daniel Etim Effiong is a notable nollywood actor who has particularly amassed a lot of fame for playing the roles of a romantic lead in a lot of his movies, and for being a fan favorite as the male protagonist. Some of his most prominent roles were in “Oloture” “Blood Sisters” and “Castle & Castle”.

Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon is one of the top actors of this decade and was even reported by Box Office as the highest grossing Nollywood actor for 2020/2021.

His most notable roles for the decade are his roles in “King of Boys: The return of the king”, “Blood Sisters” and “Lisabi: The Uprising”

Uzor Arukwe

Uzor Arukwe is a nollywood actor, largely known for his works both on screen and on stage.

He has featured in quite a lot of Nollywood movies, but his roles in “A tribe called Judah” “Love In Every Word” and “Blood Sisters” have made him a household name.

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi is a household name in the Nollywood space and with more than a decade of acting under his belt, he has shot himself up to the list of fan favorites.

He has been in a lot of blockbuster movies but some of his prominent roles in this decade are his roles in “Anikulapo” “Muri & Ko” and “Ijakumo”.

Stan Nze

Popularly known for his exceptional acting in the 2020 remake of the prominent Nigerian movie “Rattlesnake” Stan Nze is undoubtedly one of the best actors of this decade, and with an AMVCA award for best actor in a drama to back it up.

He has featured in some prominent roles, and two of his best ones aside Rattlesnake are his roles in “Áfàméfùnà” and “House of Ga’a”.

Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo Salami is a Nigerian film maker, director, actor and producer and he comes from a generation of actors, as he is the son of Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, who is also a prominent name in the industry.

He has been a notable actor for decades but even in this decade, he has remained one of the prominent actors in the industry, some of his prominent roles were in “House of Ga’a”, “Lisabi” and “Labake Olododo”.

Odunlade Adekola

Odunlade Adekola is a Nigerian actor, director, producer and filmmaker. He first gained popularity in the 2003 movie “Asiri Gomina Wa”, and has more than two decades of acting under his belt.

He has continued to maintain his prominence even in this decade, some of his most prominent roles in this decade are in “King Of Thieves”, “Elesin Oba”, and “Alakada: Bad and Boujee”.

Zubby Michael

Zubby Michael is an actor and producer and is a notable actor in this decade, who has gained more recognition and has become a household name through his remarking acting in his roles in “Omo Ghetto”, “Brotherhood”, and “Owambe Thieves”.