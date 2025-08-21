Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Google, Microsoft, TikTok Remove 13 Million Accounts for Violating Rules

Google, Microsoft, TikTok remove 13 million accounts for violating Rules

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Google, Microsoft, TikTok remove 13 million accounts for violating Rules

Global tech giants Google, Microsoft, and TikTok have deactivated over 13 million social media accounts that breached platform guidelines. Alongside this, about 58.9 million pieces of obscene content were also taken down.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) confirmed the move, explaining that it aligns with Nigeria’s Code of Practice for online platforms, which focuses on reducing online harm. The code encourages strict monitoring and enforcement of community standards.

According to NITDA, the affected accounts and content violated the rules of platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). The action is seen as part of broader efforts to make online spaces safer.

Tinubu targets $1bn investments at Japan-Africa summit

Nigeria’s presence at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, is focused on attracting more than $1 billion in trade and investment opportunities.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his mission is to boost green innovation, drive industrial growth, and open up more opportunities for young Nigerians, while also positioning the country as the main hub for West Africa’s market. He stressed that peace and security remain essential for investors’ confidence, pledging to address the root causes of terrorism while commending the Armed Forces.

In a post on his official X account, Tinubu noted that Nigeria is not just attending TICAD9 as an observer but as a continental leader with a clear agenda to strengthen economic ties and partnerships.

FG promises energy-sufficient universities by 2026

The federal government has pledged to make Nigeria’s tertiary institutions energy sufficient by 2026 through the installation of mini-grids. The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, gave the assurance on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Olatunji Bello Auditorium at Lagos State University (LASU), Epe Campus.

The newly built auditorium was donated by Olatunji Bello, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and husband of LASU’s Vice Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello. Alausa emphasized that the mini-grids project is part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving power supply in schools across the country.

He further explained that by next year, almost all tertiary institutions in Nigeria will have functional mini-grids, ensuring steady energy supply and better learning environments for students.

TCN blames vandalism for frequent grid collapses

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has linked the frequent collapse of the national grid to rising cases of vandalism of power facilities. Charles Iwuamadi, TCN’s General Manager for the Benin region, raised the concern during a sensitisation programme at Umelu community in Edo State.

He noted that vandalism, alongside illegal construction under high-tension lines, poses serious risks to electricity supply and public safety. According to him, such actions not only damage critical infrastructure but also endanger the lives and health of people living close to transmission lines.

Iwuamadi revealed that incidents of vandalism have risen by over 30% in the last five years. He warned that without careful system management, the number of grid collapses would have been much higher.

Osun monarch pleads for leniency in $4.2m COVID-19 fraud case

The Apetu of Ipetumodu in Osun State, Oba Joseph Oloyede, has appealed for leniency ahead of his sentencing in a $4.2 million COVID-19 relief fraud case in the United States. In a memorandum filed before Judge Christopher Boyko of the Northern District of Ohio, the monarch admitted guilt but argued that the pandemic’s hardships influenced his actions.

His lawyers stated that while COVID-19 was not an excuse, it created conditions that made people act in ways they ordinarily would not, noting that Oloyede also battled health concerns during the period. The 62-year-old traditional ruler, a father of six and foster parent to others, was arrested by the FBI in May 2024 after leaving Nigeria months earlier.

The monarch’s absence from key cultural festivals in Ipetumodu at the time raised suspicions before his arrest. He is now set to be sentenced on August 26, 2025, after the court rescheduled an earlier hearing to examine his medical records.