Article

Infinix Summer Sales Goes Live This Friday on Instagram & Tiktok: Shop, Save & Win Big with Papeeyah and Style Connoisseur

The 2025 Infinix Summer Sales Promo is in full swing, and it is getting even more exciting. This Friday, August 22nd, Infinix will be hosting the Summer Sales Live Sales event, hosted by lifestyle creators; Jesse Adisa @papeeyah and Angel Obasi @styleconnaisseur.

Get ready for an exciting shopping experience, with exclusive discounts on HOT 60 Pro+, HOT 60 Pro, and select Infinix Accessories, on e-commerce platform XPARK https://ng.xpark.com/

What You Should Look Forward to 

● Unbeatable Discount Codes: Get exclusive discount codes to Enjoy up to 15% off the HOT 60 Pro, HOT 60 Pro+, Infinix earbuds, and smartwatches during the live sales.

● Instant Prizes & Giveaway: Tuning in comes with perks! Stand a chance to win instant prizes including a brand new Infinix phone just for engaging on the live event.

● Vibe with Your Faves: With Papeeyah and Style Connoisseur hosting, expect laughter, fun, and a few surprises. 

Speaking about the live sales, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, highlighted that “the Infinix Summer Sales Promo is all about creating exciting and memorable experiences for our customers. With this live sales event, we are not just offering discounts, we are making shopping interactive, fun, and rewarding. It’s our way of connecting with fans and showing them that shopping with Infinix goes beyond transactions, it’s about shared experiences.”

The countdown is on

This summer, Infinix is giving you the chance to shop smart, save big, and win huge. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your device, grab the hottest accessories, or just enjoy some fun with your favorite creators, @papeeyah and @styleconnaisseur this is the event you don’t want to miss.

Turn on your reminders, and join the Infinix Summer Live Sales this Friday, August 22nd, by 12noon via @infinixnigeria on Instagram and TikTok.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 18, 2025

Unlocking the TECNO Spark 40 Series: 5 Reasons to Elevate Your Tech Game

Dive into a world of surprises with the TECNO Spark 40 Series—a blend of style, performance, and affordability that defies ...

YNaija August 12, 2025

Upgrade, Save and Win Big in the 2025 Infinix Summer Promo

This summer, leading smartphone brand Infinix is turning up the heat with its summer sales promo, running from now to September 6, 2025. ...

YNaija August 8, 2025

Bikiya Graham-Douglas–Led BUAF Sets New Standard with 2025 Beeta Playwright Competition

The Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC), one of Africa’s most prestigious platforms for emerging playwrights, is back with its 7th edition. ...

YNaija August 1, 2025

INFINIX 2025: SMARTER, SEXIER & BUILT FOR NIGERIAN LIFESTYLES

Infinix Nigeria has made a bold statement in 2025 with three headline-making smartphones released across the first half of the ...

YNaija July 31, 2025

From Budget to Flagship: The HOT 60 Series Offers Slim Design, AI Brilliance & All-Day Power

The Infinix HOT 60 Series has officially landed, and it’s slimmer, smarter, and more stylish than ever before. With three dynamic models, HOT 60i, HOT 60 ...

YNaija July 24, 2025

Diageo Nigeria Set to Empower 250 Youths with First Edition of ‘Learning for Life (L4L)’ Skills Hospitality Programme

Diageo Nigeria and partner, Celebr-8 Lyfe, have officially launched the 2025 edition of their flagship Diageo Learning for Life (L4L) Programme in Lagos, marking the first rollout of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail