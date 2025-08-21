Infinix Summer Sales Goes Live This Friday on Instagram & Tiktok: Shop, Save & Win Big with Papeeyah and Style Connoisseur

The 2025 Infinix Summer Sales Promo is in full swing, and it is getting even more exciting. This Friday, August 22nd, Infinix will be hosting the Summer Sales Live Sales event, hosted by lifestyle creators; Jesse Adisa @papeeyah and Angel Obasi @styleconnaisseur.

Get ready for an exciting shopping experience, with exclusive discounts on HOT 60 Pro+, HOT 60 Pro, and select Infinix Accessories, on e-commerce platform XPARK https://ng.xpark.com/

What You Should Look Forward to

● Unbeatable Discount Codes: Get exclusive discount codes to Enjoy up to 15% off the HOT 60 Pro, HOT 60 Pro+, Infinix earbuds, and smartwatches during the live sales.

● Instant Prizes & Giveaway: Tuning in comes with perks! Stand a chance to win instant prizes including a brand new Infinix phone just for engaging on the live event.

● Vibe with Your Faves: With Papeeyah and Style Connoisseur hosting, expect laughter, fun, and a few surprises.

Speaking about the live sales, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, highlighted that “the Infinix Summer Sales Promo is all about creating exciting and memorable experiences for our customers. With this live sales event, we are not just offering discounts, we are making shopping interactive, fun, and rewarding. It’s our way of connecting with fans and showing them that shopping with Infinix goes beyond transactions, it’s about shared experiences.”

The countdown is on

This summer, Infinix is giving you the chance to shop smart, save big, and win huge. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your device, grab the hottest accessories, or just enjoy some fun with your favorite creators, @papeeyah and @styleconnaisseur this is the event you don’t want to miss.

Turn on your reminders, and join the Infinix Summer Live Sales this Friday, August 22nd, by 12noon via @infinixnigeria on Instagram and TikTok.