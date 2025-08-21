Top 5 Styles of the Week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from maternity pictures, to pictures from a night out, some of these pictures have had us shocked and at the edge of our seats for more.

Alex Unusual

The model and creative director, shared pictures of herself in a dress from Melira that she wore at a studio shoot.

Akin Faminu

The fashion and lifestyle creator posted pictures of himself in a properly fitted suit for a fashion editorial, wearing DejiandKola

Toke Makinwa

The actress and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a stunning white dress for a maternity photoshoot.

Shine Rosman

The actress and model shared pictures of herself in a beautiful dress from lilyssecret while on a dinner date at Marriott.

Timini Egbuson

The actor shared pictures of himself in a traditional outfit from ama Lagos, at a picture studio.