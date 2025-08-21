Top 5 Styles of the Week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from maternity pictures, to pictures from a night out, some of these pictures have had us shocked and at the edge of our seats for more.
- Alex Unusual
The model and creative director, shared pictures of herself in a dress from Melira that she wore at a studio shoot.
- Akin Faminu
The fashion and lifestyle creator posted pictures of himself in a properly fitted suit for a fashion editorial, wearing DejiandKola
- Toke Makinwa
The actress and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a stunning white dress for a maternity photoshoot.
- Shine Rosman
The actress and model shared pictures of herself in a beautiful dress from lilyssecret while on a dinner date at Marriott.
- Timini Egbuson
The actor shared pictures of himself in a traditional outfit from ama Lagos, at a picture studio.
