Here Are Things You Could Do Today on Eid-el-Maulud

Happy Eid-el-Maulud to everyone celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). September 27 has been named a public holiday for everyone in Nigeria, and this is a great day to do something that will make you happy.

We have compiled a list of things you could do on this blessed Eid-el-Maulud

Visit an art exhibition

Do you need some tranquillity from surviving these past two days? Visiting an art exhibition will provide you with a quiet space where you can enjoy art as you catch a break from the world outside the art exhibition.

Arts and Craft

Are you thinking of trying something new? You could visit a rug tufting workshop with your friends as you draw, design, and make exquisite rugs to your satisfaction.

Netflix & Chill

Not looking to step outside today? That’s fine. We understand that you need a moment to catch your breath, and if that involves you cuddling up to your pillow in your comfy outfit and streaming the latest shows you missed last week, then you should do just that.

Try out a new restaurant

Today might be a good day for you to grab lunch at the fancy restaurant that you have been thinking about. Call up your friend and discover exciting flavours new to your taste buds.

Go to the beach

We get it; going to the beach on weekends might be strenuous as there are always events slated to be held at these places, which makes them packed with people. On a weekday such as today, you can be sure of being among the few people who will stroll on the beach as they embrace the sea breeze.

Take a well-deserving rest

We understand that waking up by 4 a.m. every day for your 9-5 jobs can be challenging, so we suggest you spend the Eid-el-Maulud sleeping in your bed without a worry about your alarms setting off.

Go to a cinema

If there’s a cinema nearby, going to one might be a good idea as you immerse yourself in the dark viewing room with popcorn and a drink.

P.S. Going to cinemas on weekdays is an excellent way of avoiding the public, so there’s a higher chance that there might not be more than four people in a viewing room.

Grocery shopping

Did you forget to pick up some groceries over the weekend? Today would be a perfect time to go to a mall and get some things off your grocery list. It’s salary week, and you shouldn’t feel guilty about spending your money on yourself.