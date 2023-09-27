Media Blog: Here’s What Patoranking had to say About the Making of His Latest Album, “World Best”, and His Perspective on Afrobeats

Considered by many to be one of the forerunners of the contemporary African music scene, Patoranking leaves his imprint with his new album, “WORLD BEST.” It features sounds from throughout the globe, such as Afrobeats, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and Reggae, all blended to fit a new era of African rhythms.

In an interview with African contemporary magazine Deeds, Patoranking disclosed that he wanted to make music and sounds people can connect with and relate to. “I wanted to make music but a different type of music entirely, you know. For me, it wasn’t just any music but a sound I know people can connect and relate to. And also music that stands for my vision as well and where I’m heading to. That was what I had in mind.” he said when asked about his album’s creative process.

“If you call your album ‘WORLD BEST’, then you have to bring the world into it. Looking at just the album cover, that was me sitting down on the African map and staring at the world. With music, I’m trying to bring the world to Africa. We just have to touch different territories and areas. On the African side, the reason there is no map, it was a way of trying to tell that we’re building bridges and burning borders with music. That is just what I believe.”

The music legend also spoke about the future of Afrobeats, emphasising the fact that the future of the genre is in good hands.

“Yeah, it’s going to be bigger than this, you know,” he said. “That’s the whole plan, that’s the prayer; it just depends on how it is handled. All I have to say is that everyone representing the culture has a role to play. The only way we can do it is if we come together collectively and join forces. A single tree doesn’t make a forest, you know. There is little renovation that everybody needs to do and then, we’re good. We can’t just go to America and see what they’re doing over there and then, bring it back home. That’s wrong. From everybody involved, every stakeholder, they need to understand that this is a building process. So while you’re building, a lot needs to be put into consideration. The type of material, the floors, everything you get, you have to make it the right one. What you don’t do is put just anything based on feelings and emotions because it is going to affect the whole building. If you’re holding a pillar, if you leave it, then the house is going to crumble. The reason you’re holding it is because from your angle, you’re supporting the structure. If you bring it to music, everyone has a role to play, you just have to understand that this is a building phase. It’s going to be bigger than this but, the only way is if we all play our roles. That’s the best way I can explain things so that everyone can understand.”

The Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patoranking recently released his much-anticipated fourth studio album, “World Best.”

The newly released album features four of his previously released songs: “Higher“, “Abobi“, “Tonight,” featuring Popcaan, and “Kolo Kolo” featuring Diamond Platnumz.

The fifteen-track album also includes collaborations with Gyakie, Victony, Ludacris, Kizz Daniel, Zion Foster, and Beenie Man.

Click here to stream the album.