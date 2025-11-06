Tiwa Savage: The Story Behind The Singer, Songwriter and Actress

Tiwatope Omolara Savage, professionally known as Tiwa Savage is one of the major trailblazers in the Nigerian music scene, and one of the most influential female artists of her generation.

Tiwa’s career started in 1996 at age 16, when she began singing as a back up vocalist for artists like George Michael, Kelly Clarkson and Mary J.Blige, she also went on to participate in the UK edition of the “X Factor.”

Tiwa then went on to graduate from the Berklee College of Music with a degree in professional music in 2007, a major part of her career started as a song writer, while signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where she was able to write for artistes like Babyface, Kat Deluna, Mya, Fantasia and Monica. Tiwa’s collaboration with Fantasia on her popular song “Collard Greens and Cornbread” earned the American artist a Grammy Nomination in 2010.

Tiwa Savage eventually made the decision to move back to Nigeria, to continue her career after being inspired by the rapid growth of the Afrobeat space and eventually joined the Mavins record label in 2012, propelling her to be one of the lead acts on the label’s compilation album, titled “Solar Plexus.”

In 2011, shortly after her return to Nigeria, Tiwa co-hosted the second season of the Nigerian idol, and in that same year made her acting debut alongside Joke Silva and Ireti Doyle.

In November 2012, she collaborated with Waje, Praiz, Timi Dakolo and Pamela Egoh on the Ovation Red Carol theme song “Higher.”

Tiwa released her debut studio album “Once Upon A Time” in July of 2013, with artists like General Pype, Sarkodie and Iceberg Slim as feature artists, the album received critical acclaim and great reviews, and was eventually nominated for the Best Album of The Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

On 19 December 2015, Savage released her second studio album R.E.D, which is an acronym for Romance, Expression and Dance, guest features from Don Jazzy, Olamide, Dr SID, Iceberg Slim, 2face Idibia, D’Prince, Busy Signal and Reekado Banks. It was primarily produced by Don Jazzy, and in 2016 its deluxe edition was released with features and guest vocals from Wizkid and P-Square.

The album was nominated for Best Album at the 2016 Nigerian Entertainment Awards, and it made a record as the most streamed album on MTN’s free digital streaming site called “MTN Music” within the first 24 hours of its release.

In June 2016, Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian artist to be signed to a publishing and management deal with ROC Nation.

In 2017, Tiwa Savage released her debut EP Sugarcane, It featured collaborations with producers and guest artists such as Wizkid, Spellz, Baby Fresh, Maleek Berry and P2J, the album was also nominated for Best Album at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In 2019, Tiwa received international accolades when she was featured on the Lion King: The Gift album by Beyonce, on the song “Keys to the Kingdom” a song she co-wrote.

On 2 May 2019, Universal Music Group announced the signing of Savage to a seven-year publishing and distribution deal, It was also announced that she had made her exit from Mavin Records.

Tiwa Savage’s second EP, Water & Garri, was released on 20 August 2021. The EP comprises five tracks and features guest vocals from Nas, Brandy, Tay Iwar, Rich King, and Amaarae and in March 2022, the singer announced the Water and Garri North American Tour, which began in May 2022, and ended by June 2022.

Tiwa dropped her fourth studio album titled “This One Is Personal” on the 29th of August, 2025. The album had 15 tracks and was released via empire distribution.

Tiwa Savage’s 3 decades as an artist has opened doors not only for her, but other female Nigerian artists who went onto to enjoy international success on a path paved by the Singer, songwriter and actress and with so many years in the industry, Tiwa’s career is not slowing down anytime soon