The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

If you’d rather relax by seeing a movie or binge-watching a series, this weekend’s watchlist brings to your doorstep some of the best trending movies to unwind with this weekend. Here are some of the movies/series to watch this weekend
- Ballerina
Len Wiseman directed this movie, which is available in cinemas , It follows the life of a ballerina who turned into an assassin seeking revenge for her father’s death. She was trained by the Ruska Roma under Winston’s guidance.
- Iyalode
In this movie, Toyin Abraham brings her A-game as she plays a warrior experiencing the struggle for power in a village called Kulende. This movie is available in cinemas across the country.
- Straw
In this latest movie produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, a single mother, evicted and desperate, takes over a bank to secure funds for her daughter’s medical care and a new home. It is available on Netflix.
- The Party
Starring Kunle Remi, Segun Arinze, Uzor Arukwe, Shaffy Bello, and many more talented actors, this movie is about an extravagant Lagos birthday celebration where a young man suddenly dies, triggering a police lockdown of the party.
As tensions rise, secrets unravel, and every guest becomes a suspect. This Netflix movie is directed by Yemi Morafa.
- Our Unwritten Seoul
This Netflix Korean series portrays the life of two identical sisters who swap lives during personal crises and end up on a rollercoaster of self-discovery, second chances, and unexpected romance.
- Our Times
This Netflix movie, directed by Chava Cartas, is a Mexican sci-fi romantic drama where a physicist couple accidentally time-travels from 1966 to 2025.
- Aniela
This Netflix series, directed by Jakub Piątek and Kuba Czekaj, follows the life of a woman who struggles to fend for herself after her wealthy husband abandons her.
- Bark
This movie is a psychological thriller that explores the life of a man, Nolan, who wakes up tied to a tree in a remote forest with no memory of how he got there. This movie is directed by Marc Schölermann.
- The Amateur
Directed by James Hawes, this movie is an action thriller about a CIA analyst who tracks down the killers of his wife after she died in a terror attack. It can be watched on Prime Video.
- Clown in a Cornfield
In this horror movie, a girl named Quinn discovers a dark history involving Frendo the Clown after moving to a quiet Missouri town.
Leave a reply