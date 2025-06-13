Article

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

If you’d rather relax by seeing a movie or binge-watching a series, this weekend’s watchlist brings to your doorstep some of the best trending movies to unwind with this weekend. Here are some of the movies/series to watch this weekend

  1. Ballerina

Len Wiseman directed this movie, which is available in cinemas , It follows the life of a ballerina who turned into an assassin seeking revenge for her father’s death. She was trained by the Ruska Roma under Winston’s guidance. 

  1. ⁠Iyalode 

In this movie, Toyin Abraham brings her A-game as she plays a warrior experiencing the struggle for power in a village called Kulende. This movie is available in cinemas across the country.

  1. ⁠Straw

In this latest movie produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, a single mother, evicted and desperate, takes over a bank to secure funds for her daughter’s medical care and a new home. It is available on Netflix.

  1. The Party

Starring Kunle Remi, Segun Arinze, Uzor Arukwe, Shaffy Bello, and many more talented actors, this movie is about an extravagant Lagos birthday celebration where a young man suddenly dies, triggering a police lockdown of the party. 

As tensions rise, secrets unravel, and every guest becomes a suspect. This Netflix movie is directed by Yemi Morafa.

  1. Our Unwritten Seoul

This Netflix Korean series portrays the life of two identical sisters who swap lives during personal crises and end up on a rollercoaster of self-discovery, second chances, and unexpected romance.

  1. Our Times

This Netflix movie, directed by Chava Cartas, is a Mexican sci-fi romantic drama where a physicist couple accidentally time-travels from 1966 to 2025.

  1. Aniela

This Netflix series, directed by Jakub Piątek and Kuba Czekaj, follows the life of a woman who struggles to fend for herself after her wealthy husband abandons her. 

  1. Bark

This movie is a psychological thriller that explores the life of a man, Nolan, who wakes up tied to a tree in a remote forest with no memory of how he got there. This movie is directed by Marc Schölermann.

  1. The Amateur

Directed by James Hawes, this movie is an action thriller about a CIA analyst who tracks down the killers of his wife after she died in a terror attack. It can be watched on Prime Video.

  1.  Clown in a Cornfield

In this horror movie, a girl named Quinn discovers a dark history involving Frendo the Clown after moving to a quiet Missouri town. 

