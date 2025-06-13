This weekend is packed with several amazing events. If you need to unpack the stress for the week, relax, have fun, and have amazing experiences, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Lagos.

Sundays are for Lovers

This event will be held at JoyDragger’s House from 10 am to 12 pm on the 15th of June for people who enjoy a slow reading in the sun, coffee or tea in hand, and music that helps you forget your Monday blues.

This is a communal book gathering you shouldn’t miss out on as an ardent book lover.

DIY Cocktail Party

Cur8tedbyrf and Bougies bar are in collaboration for this event, where you get to shake, sip, and socialize, and will be held on the 14th of June, at Lekki Phase One, from 3 pm to 4 pm.

It is going to be an exciting one where you don’t just sip and socialize, but experience a hands-on cocktail making session, delicious food and small bites, fun games and interactive activities, and networking with great vibes.

Mainland House

Happening on the 14th of June, from 10 pm, at Club Tipsy, 34 Barikisu Street, Yaba, this event is packed with several amazing DJ line-ups like Marquay, Camron, Wizzy drums to make you have fun till you burn out.

Dutty Whine

Just as the name implies, at this event, you have the dance floor to dance on however you like. If you love to unwind and have fun by dancing and vibing to good music, then this event is for you.

It is happening on the 15th of June, from 12 pm to 7 pm at Danfo Secret Garden.

Sip and Paint

This sip and paint event is definitely one for the road because you don’t just get to take your masterpiece home but play games, network, join competitions that will be hosted, and so much more.

It will be held at Nabaya restaurant and Lounge, Lekki Phase 1, on the 15th of June from 2 pm.

Cruise Festival

“We cruise Lagos” presents games, food and drinks, unlimited vibes, music, networking, and so many more engaging activities to keep you occupied with having a good time.

This event will be held on the 15th of June from 6 pm at Ikeja.

Just Us Girls

This event is all about good chat, great vibes, and giggles that don’t quit. It is an all-women event where you experience different beautiful women in one space and have as much fun as you want.

If you love a space where you get to be around fellow women, then this event is a must-try. The ticket fee is ₦2,000. It will be held on the 14th of June from 4 pm, at Joydragger’s house, Surulere.

Father’s Day Fest

At this event, fathers and men will be celebrated in a special way. There will be live music, food, comedy, and games to ensure you have the best time.

The gate entry is free; however, you’d have to register to participate in this event. It will be happening on the 15th of June from 12 noon at Muri Okunola Park. This event is not solely for men; everyone is invited.

Damie Live

With some of the most amazing DJs lined up, you are certain to have an amazing time at this event. It will be happening on the 13th of June at the Ascend Roof Top from 9 pm. If you don’t mind dancing till you can’t anymore, then this is for you.

South Social

With DJ Shawn, Blak Dave, and Titanium present, you can be sure to have an amazing time. This event will be held at Praia Lagos, on the 13th of June, from 7 pm.