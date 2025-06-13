Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Air Peace Denies Oshiomhole’s Extortion Claim

Air Peace denies Oshiomhole’s extortion claim

Tinubu mocks opposition over internal crises

FCTA threatens to revoke over 3,000 properties over ₦24bn debt

NCDC confirms 747 Lassa Fever cases, 142 deaths in 2025

Nigerian-Australian woman arrested for alleged human trafficking in Australia

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Air Peace denies Oshiomhole’s extortion claim

Air Peace has denied Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s claim that it extorted passengers, calling the allegation false.

The airline said Oshiomhole missed his flight after arriving late and disrupted operations, contrary to his claim of standing up for stranded passengers.

Videos on social media showed him confronting staff and sitting in protest, but the airline insisted he was not asked to pay extra fees and was not acting on behalf of other passengers.

Tinubu mocks opposition over internal crises

President Bola Tinubu has ridiculed opposition parties for their internal divisions during his Democracy Day speech at the National Assembly.

He criticised the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP for blaming the APC for their struggles, noting that rather than resolving their issues, they accuse the ruling party of plotting to create a one-party state.

Several defections from these parties to the APC have heightened tensions and claims of political interference.

FCTA threatens to revoke over 3,000 properties over ₦24bn debt

More than 3,000 titleholders in the Federal Capital Territory, including government institutions, liaison offices, and foreign embassies, risk losing their properties over unpaid ground rents.

With just four days left in a 14-day ultimatum, the FCT Administration has warned it may begin sealing defaulters’ properties and start revocation proceedings.

According to a June 2 publication, the debt owed to the FCTA has exceeded ₦24 billion after years of non-payment.

NCDC confirms 747 Lassa Fever cases, 142 deaths in 2025

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 747 Lassa fever cases out of 5,394 suspected infections between January and June 1, 2025.

According to the latest report, the cases were recorded across 96 local government areas in 18 states.

So far, 142 deaths have been reported, putting the Case Fatality Rate at 19%.

Nigerian-Australian woman arrested for alleged human trafficking in Australia

A 56-year-old Nigerian-Australian woman, Binta Abubakar, has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for allegedly trafficking students from Papua New Guinea and forcing them into unpaid farm labour in Queensland.

Abubakar was arrested at Brisbane Airport on Wednesday after arriving from Papua New Guinea, where she was based. Her arrest followed a two-year investigation that began in July 2022 after a tip-off to Queensland Police.

According to the AFP, the victims were brought to Australia under the guise of educational scholarships but were instead forced into labour against their will.