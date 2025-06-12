Article

New Songs To Be Released This Weekend

This weekend is packed with some of the best songs to serenade you throughout June and beyond. If you are getting bored with your usual playlist already, here are some albums you can anticipate that will be released this weekend.

  1. Maleek Berry

The Nigerian artist is coming up with something spicy this weekend as he will be releasing an album with 15 tracks featuring renowned talents like Ruger, Wizkid, Zlatan, and Tiwa Savage. 

The album titled “If Only Love Was Enough” will be coming out this Friday.

  1. Mayorkun

Featuring Davido, Olivetheboy,  King Promise, Rotimi, and Fireboy DML in two tracks, the afrobeat artist will be releasing an album of 12 tracks this weekend. 

This album, “Still the Mayor,” is one that you should not miss out on because the album title is a cryptic message saying he’s bringing on bars as always.

  1. Ric Hassani

The R&B artist is set to release an album, “Lagos Lover Boy,” with 21 tracks. Ric Hassani is known for serenading his audience with beautiful love songs, so you know that the album title is not far from what you should expect. If you are an R&B lover, then you should hop on this train. 

He will be featuring talented artists like Portable, Odumodublvck,  Ayo Maff, Dotti The Deity, Phyno, Nonso Amadi, Tolibian, and so much more. The features are not what you’d expect from a well-known R&B singer, more reason why you should anticipate.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 11, 2025

Nigerian Artists Who Have Won the BET Awards

The BET Awards is an international platform where black talents are appreciated. Some Nigerian artists have gained international recognition through ...

YNaija June 9, 2025

Weekend Recap | Here are 5 Things That Happened Over the Weekend

The weekend is great for having fun, unwinding, and getting quality rest from the week’s activities. Here are some things ...

YNaija June 2, 2025

Weekend Recap | Here are 5 Things That Happened During the Weekend

The weekend is great for having fun, unwinding, and getting quality rest from the week’s activities. Here are some things ...

YNaija May 31, 2025

5 Events That Shaped Culture This Week

This week has been packed with various occurrences, from happily ever afters to exciting wins and announcements. In case you ...

YNaija May 31, 2025

Kizz Daniel Unveils New EP Titled ‘Lemon Chase’

Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel is back with a new EP titled “Lemon Chase”. This seven-track project is more than just ...

YNaija May 29, 2025

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week

This week is packed with episodes of laughter, controversial conversations, a dive into purpose and determination, the current state of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail