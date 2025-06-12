New Songs To Be Released This Weekend

This weekend is packed with some of the best songs to serenade you throughout June and beyond. If you are getting bored with your usual playlist already, here are some albums you can anticipate that will be released this weekend.

Maleek Berry

The Nigerian artist is coming up with something spicy this weekend as he will be releasing an album with 15 tracks featuring renowned talents like Ruger, Wizkid, Zlatan, and Tiwa Savage.

The album titled “If Only Love Was Enough” will be coming out this Friday.

Mayorkun

Featuring Davido, Olivetheboy, King Promise, Rotimi, and Fireboy DML in two tracks, the afrobeat artist will be releasing an album of 12 tracks this weekend.

This album, “Still the Mayor,” is one that you should not miss out on because the album title is a cryptic message saying he’s bringing on bars as always.

Ric Hassani

The R&B artist is set to release an album, “Lagos Lover Boy,” with 21 tracks. Ric Hassani is known for serenading his audience with beautiful love songs, so you know that the album title is not far from what you should expect. If you are an R&B lover, then you should hop on this train.

He will be featuring talented artists like Portable, Odumodublvck, Ayo Maff, Dotti The Deity, Phyno, Nonso Amadi, Tolibian, and so much more. The features are not what you’d expect from a well-known R&B singer, more reason why you should anticipate.