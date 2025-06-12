Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Cancels June 12 Broadcast, To Address Nation from National Assembly

Tinubu cancels June 12 broadcast, to address nation from National Assembly

FCT NUT warns JSS 1 admissions may be halted over teachers’ strike

Oshiomhole, Air Peace clash at Lagos Airport over missed flight

Forex inflows hit six-year high, reaching $5.96bn in May

June 12 protest: police warn against hijack by hoodlums

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu cancels June 12 broadcast, to address nation from National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu’s planned nationwide broadcast scheduled for 7 a.m. on June 12, to mark Democracy Day, has been cancelled.

A statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the cancellation was due to the president’s planned address at a joint session of the National Assembly.

“President Bola Ahmed will deliver his address from the National Assembly. All other plans are in order as announced earlier,” the statement noted.

FCT NUT warns JSS 1 admissions may be halted over teachers’ strike

The chairman of the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Shafas, has raised concerns that there may be no new admissions into Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 this year if the ongoing primary school teachers’ strike continues.

Speaking on a Radio Nigeria programme on Tuesday, Shafas blamed the situation on the failure of the six area council chairmen to meet the teachers’ demands. He noted that primary six pupils in public schools might be unable to transition to JSS 1 in September if the impasse remains unresolved.

He said three separate agreements had been reached with the council chairmen, but all were ignored, describing their response as lukewarm and insensitive.

Oshiomhole, Air Peace clash at Lagos Airport over missed flight

A dispute erupted on Tuesday at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 in Lagos between Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Air Peace officials after he was barred from boarding a 6:30 a.m. flight.

Air Peace claimed the senator arrived after boarding had closed and the plane had departed. However, Oshiomhole (Edo North) accused the airline of unethical practices, alleging that staff resold his and other passengers’ tickets at higher rates.

He denied being disruptive or causing a scene, insisting he stood up for Nigerians who were being unfairly treated under the guise of late arrival.

Forex inflows hit six-year high, reaching $5.96bn in May

Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflow surged to a six-year high in May 2025, hitting $5.96 billion, according to data from FMDQ.

This marks a 62% rise from the $3.67 billion recorded in April, driven mainly by a sharp increase in both domestic and foreign contributions.

Domestic sources contributed 83.2% of the total inflow, soaring by 64.2% from $3.02 billion to $4.96 billion, its highest level in six years.

June 12 protest: police warn against hijack by hoodlums

The Lagos State Police Command has called on civil society organisations planning protests on June 12 to ensure the demonstrations are peaceful and not hijacked by hoodlums.

This followed a meeting on Wednesday between the leadership of 15 civil society groups and the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the meeting focused on maintaining public order, protecting citizens’ rights to movement, and preventing the protest from turning violent.