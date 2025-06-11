The BET Awards is an international platform where black talents are appreciated. Some Nigerian artists have gained international recognition through their talent, serenading both their local and international audience, and have been awarded accordingly. Here is a list of Nigerian artists who have won the BET awards.

2Baba

Renowned artist, 2Baba, won the BET Best International Act for Africa in 2011. This category was later scrapped after 2017. After the release of his album “The Unstoppable”, which did wonders for his music career, he gained the international recognition he deserved and became the first Nigerian to win the BET Awards.

D’Banj

D’banj was one of the biggest artists in Africa in 2011, and he was leading the global Afrobeats genre with the hit single ‘Oliver Twist’, which gained an international audience. This earned him the 2011 BET for Best International Act for Africa, which he shared with 2baba.

Ice Prince

The rapper scaled up to the top of the African music industry with the release of his hit single “Oleku” and his debut album “Everybody Loves Ice Prince”, earning him the BET for Best International Act for Africa in 2013.

Davido

Davido received the BET for Best International Act in 2014 after an explosive year where he released hits like “Aye” and “Fans Mi”. He also won another BET award for the Best International Act in 2018 for his incredible run of hits in 2017.

Falz

Falz won the viewers’ choice for Best New International Act in 2016 after shaking up the music industry with his album ‘Stories that Touch’.

Wizkid

In 2017, Wizkid won his first BET Award after an international collaboration with Drake in the song “One Dance”. This collaboration strengthened his local and international presence as he won his second BET in 2022 for Best Collaboration with his hit track “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy went on a winning spree as he won the BET Awards three times in a row from 2019-2021. With his smash hit “YE”, he gained international recognition. Burna Boy earned his fourth Best International Act plaque in 2023 following the success of his 2022 hit single “Last Last”.

Tems

The talented artist won the award for Best International Act 2022, after her feature with Wizkid in the hit track “Essence” and with Future in his song “Wait for u”. She further gained traction when she wrote the Oscar-nominated soundtrack “Life Me Up.” She also won Best Collaboration in 2022 and 2023 for her part in “Essence” and “Wait For U”, respectively.

Ayra Starr

Following the recently conducted BET Awards that took place on the 9th of June, the young, sensational artist won the Best International Act. These previous years have been from one hit to the other, taking her songs across borders.