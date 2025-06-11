5 Popular Games to Play With Friends in a Hangout

One of the worst things to happen during an event is for it to be boring because there are no engaging and fun activities. Games bring spice and everything nice to an event, they break the ice, and cause people to loosen up. Here are five games you can play at your event.

Match the Bottle

For this game, there would be several colours of bottles arranged, usually in an open carton. These coloured bottles are duplicated. So the players are to match the coloured bottles accordingly. If a player places a white bottle where the pink coloured bottle is, they lose, but if they place it right, then they win something, it’s almost always cash. It is a game of luck that keeps everyone on their toes, and the incentive (cash) is a fuel.

Jenga

Jenga is a stacking game played with 54 wooden blocks, whereby players take turns removing blocks from a tower and placing them on top. The aim is to build a taller structure without causing it to collapse. Although there is no specific requirement for the number of people to play, 4-6 players is the preferred number of people required to play this game because it is not too much or too small and gives everyone a chance to play.

This game is fun because of the suspenseful yet happy atmosphere it creates. While you are removing one of the wooden pieces, your heart is racing, your hands are shaking, and the speed you’re using to remove your hand from the structure so it doesn’t fall is dramatic. Without a doubt, this is one of the best games to play at your event.

Scrabble

This is a word game that is engaging, exciting, yet quite intellectual. It involves making words out of words that have been created on the board by your partners using different tiles with different letters on them.

While playing Scrabble, you must ensure your opponents don’t see the letter on your tiles because one of the secrets to playing it is that they should never know your next move. The Scrabble game comes with a dictionary that is usually used to confirm the meaning of words, in case anyone is trying to be corny with their letter placement and word creation.

It is one for the road and also great for bonding with loved ones and even people you are not familiar with.

Charades

This game plays out when words are written in a bowl, one person picks it and acts according to what was written on the paper. It could be “act like a drunkard.” The person who picks the paper starts to act like a drunkard, and the other players have to figure out what the person is acting like to win. It can be played in teams and individually. It can alsiobe divided into categories such as movies, books, etc.

This game is fun because there is usually so much tension to win, you can see the act, it’s probably something you have seen before, and you are racking your brain so hard to figure out what it is. If you don’t win sometimes, it’s not your fault; some people are really bad at acting. This game funnily gets to your nerves and is a must-try at hangouts, parties, and other events.

The Broken Telephone

For this game, there would be several players, and it starts with the first person whispering something to the ear of the second, and the second whispers what they think they heard to the third person, and so the sequence continues until the last person who then says out loud what was whispered to them.

The game is just for the fun of it and not a competitive one. It is one where the players simply laugh over what they heard in the course of the game.