Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Over 1,500 Environmental Health Workers Unpaid for 20 Months

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Over 1,500 environmental health workers unpaid for 20 months

More than 1,500 health professionals under the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) have gone without salaries for the past 20 months.

The salary delay follows a Federal Government directive to withdraw funding from certain government agencies, affecting EHCON’s operations.

Established under Act 11 of 2002, the council is responsible for regulating environmental health practices and preventing the spread of diseases across the country.

13 arraigned for diverting ₦4bn worth of diesel belonging to Dangote Group

Thirteen people, including an Indian national, Tukur Shamsudden, have been taken to court for allegedly stealing diesel worth over ₦4 billion from Dangote Industries Limited.

The suspects appeared before Justice Deinde Dipeolu at the Federal High Court in Lagos. They were charged by the Police Special Fraud Unit with working together to illegally take and sell the product.

Others involved in the case include Ikechukwu Obi, Chigozie Osukwu, Ukaegbu Chukwuma, Umeh Ugochukwu, Emmanuella Akamadu, Zango Umar, Emmanuel Oku, Shaibu Michael, Lucky Otoide, Mmaduabuchi Okezuonu, Ephraim Kanakapudi, and Omojowo Emmanuel.

They face 16 criminal charges, including conspiracy and receiving money made from the illegal sale of the diesel.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu receives Chieftaincy title in Enugu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been honoured with the traditional title of ‘Ugosimba 1 of Enugu’ by the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

The title, which translates to “precious jewel from another land,” was given to her on Tuesday during her two-day official visit to the state.

Council Chairman, Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, said the honour was in recognition of her support for Enugu State, her charitable work, and her contributions to national progress. He also noted her past service in the Senate and her national honour as Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Obi criticises government for wasteful spending, calls for system overhaul

Peter Obi has criticised the Nigerian government for prioritising wasteful spending over essential services like healthcare.

Speaking recently, he said the country remains largely unproductive, with funds being used to renovate buildings that don’t need it, rather than improving citizens’ welfare.

Obi called for a complete overhaul of the current system, describing it as unsustainable and lacking compassion. He lamented that Nigerians are being held hostage in their own country by a government that has failed to prioritise their needs.

Rivers APC warns Fubara of impeachment over assembly rift

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a stern warning to suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, urging him to reconcile with the state House of Assembly or face impeachment.

The warning, delivered on Tuesday, June 10, by the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Tony Okocha, follows Fubara’s recent appeal to Nigerians to appreciate President Bola Tinubu.

Fubara had visited President Tinubu days earlier, amid reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan and two other ex-presidents are working towards his reinstatement before June 12.