Faces Behind Some of The Greatest Hits You Know and Love

Not many people know all the faces behind some of the greatest hits in the Nigerian music scene. Nigeria has produced hundreds of talented artists, some of whom have attained global status and put out music that has crossed Nigerian waters.

This article lists the faces behind the greatest hits. These people are: the sound engineers, mixing and mastering technicians, and audio engineers and producers who have given us these hit songs and albums, and continue to contribute to their existence.

Don Jazzy

Michael Collins Ajereh, known in the industry as ‘Don Jazzy,’ is one of the most prolific producers in Nigeria. With a career spanning decades, he is a record producer, singer, songwriter, and music executive.

Don Jazzy’s portfolio includes his work as an in-house producer for Kanye West’s GOOD Music from 2011 to 2013. He has produced for artists like D’Banj, Wande Coal, and Reekado Banks, among many others. Don Jazzy also worked with Jay-Z and Kanye West on the production of Lift Off, featuring Beyoncé on the album ‘Watch The Throne.’

VTEK

Known in the industry as the sound engineer who has produced only hit songs, Victor Kpoudosu started in the industry as a producer and is the secret behind a good number of Psquare’s hit records.

VTEK has spent over a decade in the music industry and has mixing and mastering credits for several hit songs in the country, a feat that has given him the title of ‘hits-engineering machine’ in the industry. With two Grammy awards to his name for his work as a sound engineer, he has credits on songs like Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’, Adekunle Gold’s ‘High,’ Kizz Daniel’s ‘Lie,’ songs on BNXN’s ‘Sorry I’m Late’, multiple Yemi Alade singles, and Grammy-award-winning ‘Dignity’ by Angelique Kidjo. VTEK’s status as one of the faces behind the greatest hits in the Nigerian music scene cannot be overlooked.

Timi Jay

Timilehin Joseph Jolaso, popularly known as Timi Jay, is one of the most influential sound engineers and record producers in the Nigerian music scene, well known for his tagline on the songs he works on. Often seen as a duo alongside producer Niphkeys, he has worked on hit tracks from ‘Masarati’ by Olakira to ‘Commander in Chief’ by BNXN.

Timi Jay has worked with a vast array of top talents in the Nigerian music scene, including BNXN, Burna Boy, Zlatan, and Bella Shmurda. He has a strong track record as one of the faces behind the greatest hits in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Magicsticks

Kareem Olasunkanmi Temidayo, known by his professional name ‘Magicsticks’ is a music producer, DJ, and sound engineer. Although present in the industry for over a decade, the breakout moment for the record producer was in 2020, when he produced DJ Neptune, Mr. Eazi, and Joeboy’s hit song, ‘Nobody.’

Magicsticks is popular for producing all 12 tracks on Asake’s Mr. Money with the Vibe album in 2022, which debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart and the top albums chart in 31 countries worldwide, making it the biggest debut for an Afrobeats album. He has also produced for other prominent Nigerian artists like Young Jonn, Olamide, and Niniola.

Johnny Drille

Although known by many as a musician who releases heart-wrenching hits, Johnny Drille also doubles as a mix and mastering engineer with credits on one of Nigeria’s biggest hits. In his capacity as a sound engineer, Johnny Drille has contributed to the production of hit songs from the record label he is signed under, Mavins Records. ‘Bloody Samaritan’ by Ayra Starr was mixed and mastered by him.

Johnny’s talent as a mixing engineer has earned him the tag of a multi-talented artist, and with more credits on songs like ‘Won Da Mo’ and ‘Overdose,’ it is no surprise that he is highly regarded. In his capacity as a sound engineer, Johnny Drille has contributed to the production of hit songs from the record label he is signed under, Mavins Records.

Sarz

Osabuohien Osaretin is a Nigerian record producer and mixing engineer popularly known as ‘Sarz,’ or ‘Sarz on the beat.’ Sarz is one of the veteran record producers in the Nigerian music scene, with almost two decades of experience under his belt.

Although also a musician in his own right, Sarz is credited with producing and mixing hit records in and out of Nigeria. His first full-credit production work was on Lord of Ajasa’s “See Drama” in 2007. Sarz has also produced for big names like Wizkid, Wande Coal, Banky W, Skales, Niniola, and the late Goldie Harvey, among many others. His capabilities and talents have propelled him to the forefront among the faces behind the greatest hits in the music world.

Oxygen Mix

Marvelous Miracle Ebhodaghe is a producer, sound engineer, and mixing engineer professionally known as ‘Oxygen Mix.’ He first gained prominence for his work on Joeboy’s hit song, ‘Alcohol,’ and since then, the music guru has racked up credits for himself as a mixing and mastering artist.

Recently, Oxygen Mix is regarded as among the top 5% of mastering engineers in Nigeria, and he has worked with artists like Joeboy, Qing Madi, and Tega Star, among others.

Niphkeys

Professionally known as ‘Niphkeys,’ Adebajo Oluwanifemi Adebanjo is a music producer who rose to prominence in the Nigerian music scene in 2020. With an impressive portfolio of production credits that includes both Nigerian and international artists, Niphkeys holds an influential position as one of this generation’s budding music producers.

Niphkeys has worked with talented artists like Rema, Stormzy, BXNX, Zlatan, and Mohbad, among many others, and has earned two Headies nominations to back up his prowess. Although also a singer, Niphkey’s talents shine through as a producer, and he has been put on several lists as one of the top musical talents in the Nigerian music scene.

Spyrit

With a Grammy award to his name, Moyosore Adedo, professionally known as Spyritmyx, is a Nigerian audio mix engineer and genius.

Spyrit is widely regarded as one of the most notable sound engineers in Nigeria, with a Grammy Award for his work on ‘Do Yourself’ by Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy. He has also worked with and has credits for music by artists like Rexxie, Spyro, Peruzzi, and Badboy Timz, among several others. He also engineered some of the top Nigerian hits of the decade, like ‘Aye’ by Naira Marley.