YNaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

FG Raises Allowances, Boosts Welfare for Civil Servants

Ex-Super Eagles Striker Michael Eneramo Dies After Collapsing During Match

Nigerian Military Inaugurates Court-Martial to Try Alleged Coup Plotters

Nigerian DJ Pushes Girl-Child Empowerment With Guinness World Record Bid

Michael Biopic Scores Strong Box Office Previews, Eyes Record Opening

FG Raises Allowances, Boosts Welfare for Civil Servants

The Federal Government has approved a broad increase in allowances and welfare benefits for civil servants, including upward reviews of duty tour allowance, estacode, and book allowance, as part of reforms aimed at improving take-home pay and morale. Announced by Head of Service Didi Walson-Jack, the changes—affecting workers across major salary structures—also include a 100% duty tour allowance for training programmes and a new exit package guaranteeing retirees their full annual emoluments in addition to pensions, reflecting efforts to enhance financial stability and productivity in the public service.

Ex-Super Eagles Striker Michael Eneramo Dies After Collapsing During Match

Former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo has died at the age of 40 after collapsing during a football match in Kaduna State, where he was playing at a local pitch in the Angwan Yelwa area. Reports indicate he suddenly slumped on the field—without any contact—after coming on as a substitute, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. His death has shocked the football community, with tributes pouring in, including from the national team, as he is remembered for his contributions to Nigerian football and his career across clubs in Africa and Europe.

Nigerian Military Inaugurates Court-Martial to Try Alleged Coup Plotters

The Nigerian military has inaugurated a General Court-Martial to begin the trial of over 30 serving officers accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government, marking the formal start of military proceedings in the high-profile case. The trial, held under tight security in Abuja and largely behind closed doors, follows investigations into the alleged 2025 coup attempt, with the accused personnel brought before the panel as the armed forces move to enforce discipline and address serious breaches of service laws.

Nigerian DJ Pushes Girl-Child Empowerment With Guinness World Record Bid

Nigerian disc jockey Princess Ntuk Williams, popularly known as DJ PrettyPlay, is using her attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest DJ marathon—targeting 288 hours—as a platform to promote girl-child empowerment and challenge gender stereotypes in the entertainment industry. Beyond breaking a record, the initiative is designed to inspire young girls to pursue careers in music and other male-dominated fields, while also highlighting resilience, creativity, and opportunities for women. The DJ describes the effort as a broader movement to encourage female participation and redefine possibilities.

Michael Biopic Scores Strong Box Office Previews, Eyes Record Opening

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has kicked off with strong preview earnings and is tracking for one of the biggest openings of 2026, with early projections placing its domestic debut between $65 million and $70 million and a potential global launch of $140–$150 million. The film, backed by Lionsgate and featuring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, is expected to set a record for music biopics despite mixed critical reception, highlighting strong audience interest and the enduring commercial appeal of the late pop star’s legacy.