Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Kwara Shuts Over 50 Schools Due to the Rising Bandit Attacks

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Kwara shuts over 50 schools due to the rising bandit attacks

The Kwara State Government has closed more than fifty schools across five local government areas following renewed bandit attacks. Education Commissioner Lawal Olohungbebe said security reports showed fleeing criminals might target schools or use pupils as shields, prompting the precautionary shutdown.

Officials said both day and boarding schools will remain shut until security agencies declare the affected areas safe. A senior ministry source noted that between 45 and 50 schools are involved, while the governor’s aide described the measure as proactive, with joint security forces already deployed.

The state is considering radio lessons for pupils, as poor network coverage makes online learning unsuitable. The closure comes shortly after gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku.

US lawmaker criticises Trump’s “simplistic” framing of Nigeria’s violence

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has challenged former President Donald Trump’s threats to deploy American troops to Nigeria over claims of Christian genocide. During a congressional hearing on Thursday, she argued that Trump’s approach oversimplifies Nigeria’s complex security crisis.

Jayapal said research shows religion is not the primary driver of violence in the Middle Belt, noting that both Christians and Muslims suffer attacks from groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, as well as conflicts between farmers and herders worsened by climate change and governance failures.

She questioned the legality of Trump’s threat to go “guns-a-blazing” into Nigeria and asked under what authority the US military could carry out such an operation. Responding, Jonathan Pratt of the US State Department said an action plan is being developed with Nigeria, focusing on intelligence sharing, counterterrorism and security support.

Private hospitals overwhelmed as health workers’ strike worsens

Private hospitals nationwide are witnessing a sharp rise in patient numbers as strikes by resident doctors and key health unions continue to cripple public facilities. The JOHESU and Assembly of Health Care Professional Associations shutdown, which began on November 14, has left government hospitals without essential staff, including lab scientists, radiographers, pharmacists, and dieticians.

The unions say the strike stems from the federal government’s refusal to implement the adjusted CONHESS salary structure and address long-standing welfare concerns. Resident doctors, already on strike since November 1, are protesting unpaid hazard allowances, poor working conditions and stalled reforms.

CBN under fire for releasing dirty banknotes

Nigeria’s Auditor-General has reported that the Central Bank, under former Governor Godwin Emefiele, reissued dirty and unfit banknotes worth N29.77bn, breaching its Clean Note Policy. The findings came from the 2022 audit on non-compliance in federal agencies.

The audit revealed that CBN branches in Abuja, Lagos, Bauchi, and Jos released notes that were already marked as unsuitable for circulation. Abuja alone pushed out over N28bn between October and December 2022.

Auditors blamed weak internal controls, warning of reputational risks. The CBN later claimed that cash shortages during the COVID-19 period led to the decision to release the rejected notes.

Kidnappers demand a huge ransom after church attack

Families in the Eruku community of Kwara State say bandits who stormed the Christ Apostolic Church on Tuesday have begun demanding ransom for the abducted worshippers.

Reports indicate that about 35 people were taken during the violent assault, which was captured on a live stream showing sudden gunfire around the church.

Relatives confirmed that the kidnappers have been calling with the victims’ phones. According to Josiah Agbabiaka, the church secretary, the attackers split the captives into groups. One group of eleven has been told to pay N100 million each for their release.