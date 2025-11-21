Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 21st-23rd)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.
- The Grid Collection
Happening on the 21st of November, the Grid Collection is the perfect event for art enthusiasts.
- Dear Diary
Showing at Freedom Park on the 21st of November, Dear Diary is a thrilling stage play about the life of a woman who donned several masks.
- Jaiye Friday
Happening on the 21st of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, House, and R&B.
- Brew House
Happening on Saturday, the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house music and daytime parties.
- The HXB Live Showing
Perfect for music lovers, this event features a night of music and is happening on the 22nd of November.
- Language Of Songs
This live performance art show is happening on the 22nd of November and is the perfect way for lovers of the theatre to spend their weekend.
- Terraplace Pop-Up
Happening on the 22nd and 23rd of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festivals and opportunities to shop from several vendors in one location.
- Legends And Vibes
This is the perfect event for everyone who enjoys events with live bands, and it is happening on the 22nd of November.
- Cocoa, Carols & Christ
Perfect for lovers of the festive season, this cosy event is for Christmas enthusiasts and is happening on the 23rd of November.
- The Reading Room
Perfect for literary lovers and enthusiasts, this event is happening on the 23rd of November.