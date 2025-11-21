theme-sticky-logo-alt
November 21, 2025
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 21st-23rd)

by YNaija
It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

  1. The Grid Collection

Happening on the 21st of November, the Grid Collection is the perfect event for art enthusiasts. 

  1. Dear Diary 

Showing at Freedom Park on the 21st of November, Dear Diary is a thrilling stage play about the life of a woman who donned several masks.

  1. Jaiye Friday

Happening on the 21st of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, House, and R&B. 

  1. Brew House

Happening on Saturday, the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house music and daytime parties. 

  1. The HXB Live Showing 

Perfect for music lovers, this event features a night of music and is happening on the 22nd of November.

  1. Language Of Songs 

This live performance art show is happening on the 22nd of November and is the perfect way for lovers of the theatre to spend their weekend. 

  1. Terraplace Pop-Up

Happening on the 22nd and 23rd of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festivals and opportunities to shop from several vendors in one location.

  1. Legends And Vibes

This is the perfect event for everyone who enjoys events with live bands, and it is happening on the 22nd of November. 

  1. Cocoa, Carols & Christ 

Perfect for lovers of the festive season, this cosy event is for Christmas enthusiasts and is happening on the 23rd of November.

  1. The Reading Room

Perfect for literary lovers and enthusiasts, this event is happening on the 23rd of November.

Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
