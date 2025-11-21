The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Wicked For Good

When Elphaba becomes demonized as the Wicked Witch Of The West, she makes the decision to live in exile and when an angry mob seeks to destroy her, she teams up with Glinda to change Oz, for good.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Sisu: Road To Revenge

A man’s decision to dismantle the house his family was murdered and go on a journey to build it somewhere safe finds him in a violent cross-country chase with the man who murdered his family.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Son Of Iron

Set in contemporary Nigeria, this film follows the life of Kunle, a young man haunted by powerful dreams and encounters with his late grandfather that awaken a spiritual force within him.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas

Son Of The Soil

This film details the story of an ex-soldier with a haunted past, whose return to Nigeria to mourn his sister gets him drawn back into the world of death and violence.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Grandpa Must Obey

When a grumpy older man finds himself caring for his energetic grandchildren, he is forced to confront his past trauma to heal from unspoken wounds.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Light Of The World

This follows the story of Jesus’s life from the starting point of his ministry to his resurrection, through the eyes of beloved Apostle John.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Dynamite Kiss

When a single woman who is down on her luck disguises herself as a married mum to get a job, she finds herself caught in her lie when her team leader is the same man who is in love with her.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Beast In Me

After the loss of her son, an author makes the decision to step back from the public spotlight, and unable to go back to write and what her life looked like before the loss, she finds inspiration for her next book in the person of a new neighbor.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

After The Hunt

When a college professor finds herself between a professional and personal crossroad, she has to decide between loyalty to her colleague and keeping her dark secrets from her past.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Shadow Force

An estranged couple with a bounty on their head must go on the run to protect themselves from the assassins sent to murder them.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.