Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC to Decide Next Steps as ASUU’s Strike Deadline Ends

Tinubu orders the closure of 41 Unity schools after recent abductions

Shettima jets off to South Africa for the G20 Summit as Tinubu stays back over security crisis

Katsina and Plateau shut schools amid rising bandit attacks in the north

Kanu moved to Sokoto prison after life sentence

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC to decide next steps as ASUU’s strike deadline ends

The Nigeria Labour Congress says its leadership will meet to determine the next steps now that its one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government has expired. The NLC had asked the government to resolve long-standing issues affecting universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Acting Secretary-General Benson Upah said the Congress remains committed to stability in the sector. He noted that NLC organs will review the situation and announce their decision in due course.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students has appealed to the government to act quickly and prevent another shutdown of public universities, urging swift and lasting solutions.

Tinubu orders the closure of 41 Unity schools after recent abductions

The Federal Government has directed the closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges following a surge in schoolchildren kidnappings by terrorists. The order was issued in a circular from the Federal Ministry of Education dated November 21, 2025.

The move comes after 25 schoolgirls were taken in Maga, Kebbi State, on Monday, and students and staff of St Mary’s school in Papiri, Niger State, were abducted on Friday.

According to the circular signed by Binta Abdulkadir, the closures aim to prevent further security breaches amid rising attacks on schools.

Shettima jets off to South Africa for the G20 Summit as Tinubu stays back over security crisis

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place from November 22 to 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The announcement was made in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications.



According to the statement, Mr Tinubu postponed his own trip to remain in Nigeria and monitor security developments, especially after recent abductions in Kebbi and Kwara States. The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, had invited Nigeria to join other members of the G20, including the European Union, the African Union and key financial institutions.

Mr Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the summit. The president had earlier cancelled planned visits to South Africa and Angola following public criticism of the government’s response to worsening insecurity.

Katsina and Plateau shut schools amid rising bandit attacks in the north

Katsina and Plateau states have ordered the closure of schools due to increasing bandit attacks on educational institutions nationwide. Katsina’s commissioner for basic and secondary education, Yusuf Jibia, said on Friday that the shutdown is aimed at protecting students and teachers while security agencies implement a new safety strategy.

He explained that the directive applies even to those writing examinations, stressing that the measure is temporary and will remain in place until a full security review of high-risk areas is completed. According to him, schools will reopen once proper protection plans are in place, and he urged parents and residents to support the decision.

In Plateau State, the Universal Basic Education Board confirmed a similar closure in a statement issued by its PRO, Richard Jonah, as officials continue to monitor the worsening security situation.

Kanu moved to Sokoto prison after life sentence

Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, says the IPOB leader has been moved from the DSS facility in Abuja to a correctional centre in Sokoto following his life sentence. Ejimakor, writing on X, described the transfer as placing Kanu far from his legal team, family and supporters.

This comes after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, convicted Kanu of terrorism on Thursday. He received life imprisonment on four counts, while additional counts attracted sentences of 20 years and five years.

The judge ruled that prosecutors had proven all allegations brought against the separatist leader.