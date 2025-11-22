Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

This week has been one filled with chaos and excitement in the Nigerian space, from the entertainment space to the government. In this article, we list things you may have missed over the week.

Singer Davido Announces New Album

Amidst his birthday celebration over the weekend, the Afrobeat pop star announced his new album, set for release in 2026.

The announcement took place at his birthday celebration in Atlanta, while surrounded by close friends and family, while he has given full details on the album, he let it be known that it is on its way.

Nollywood Actress Yetunde Barnabas Welcomes Second Child

The actress welcomed a second baby with her husband of four years outside of the country, after denying several rumors of her pregnancy.

She took to Instagram to share pictures of herself, her footballer husband and their newborn, and received love and support from her fans and colleagues.

Onyinyechi Basil Represents Nigeria At 74th Miss Universe

The 25 year old from Anambra state represented Nigeria at the just concluded Miss Universe 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event which brought 120 contestants together, from countries all over the world, including Oyinyechi who is an advocate for women and maternal healthcare.

Chiamaka Nnadozie Sets Record, Wins CAF Women’s Goalie Of The Year, Thrice In A Roll

At the just concluded 2025 CAF, Chiamaka Nnadozie was awarded the female goalie of the year, making it the third year in a row that she has been named the recipient of the award.

She also won the award in 2023 and 2024, cementing her place as one of the best goalkeepers in the continent.

ASUU Teases Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has announced another upcoming strike, after the time line given to the Federal University during the last strike elapsed with no action given to the complaints made by the union.

While there has been no full information given on the strike, it is clear that a strike is brewing.