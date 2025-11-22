Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.
- I Said What I Said
On this episode, Jola and Fk sit with Dimma Umeh as they discuss the importance of preserving Nigerian culture, and exploring and traveling as a part of life.
- Afrobeat: With An S
On this episode, Deji and Bola review new music dropped in the past two weeks in the country.
- So Nigerian
On this episode, the hosts sit with Seyi Ekisola to discuss the trials between running a full blown creative agency, marketing campaigns and building a podcast network that has housed big names.
- The Honest Bunch
In this episode, the gang discuss the culture of modern dating and the conversations surrounding gender roles and expectations.
- #WithChude
In this episode, Chude sits with MI Abaga as they discuss the culture of allowance given to men in the Nigeria society.