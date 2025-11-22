theme-sticky-logo-alt
November 22, 2025
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

by YNaija
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. I Said What I Said

On this episode, Jola and Fk sit with Dimma Umeh as they discuss the importance of preserving Nigerian culture, and exploring and traveling as a part of life.

  1. Afrobeat: With An S

On this episode, Deji and Bola review new music dropped in the past two weeks in the country.

  1. So Nigerian

On this episode, the hosts sit with Seyi Ekisola to discuss the trials between running a full blown creative agency, marketing campaigns and building a podcast network that has housed big names.

  1. The Honest Bunch 

In this episode, the gang discuss the culture of modern dating and the conversations surrounding gender roles and expectations. 

  1. #WithChude

In this episode, Chude sits with MI Abaga as they discuss the culture of allowance given to men in the Nigeria society.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
