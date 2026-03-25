Jay-Z Clears the Air on Making Kendrick Lamar the Super Bowl Choice Amidst Feud with Drake

Jay-Z has dismissed claims that choosing Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime Show was meant to undermine Drake. He said the decision was based purely on merit, not rivalry.

The feud between Lamar and Drake has grown over time, with Lamar’s 2024 run, including songs like “Not Like Us,” widely seen as a major win. His success carried into 2025 with standout awards at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl.

Speaking to GQ, Jay-Z said he has no interest in their conflict and owes no one an explanation. He compared it to his past rivalry with Nas, noting such tensions build over time, while admitting he regrets how that feud played out.