Netflix Announces Production of The Origin: Madam Koi Koi

The growth of Nollywood movies in this decade has shaped the view of cinephiles in Africa and the West.

Another Nollywood creation coming to Netflix soon is a childhood horror tale, ‘The Origin: Madam Koi Koi,’ a woman who walks around boarding schools tormenting innocent children in a bloodthirsty search for vengeance.

Nigerians are highly anticipating the release of this series as it brings back nostalgia about their time in boarding schools. The Origin: Madam Koi Koi might be the next best Nollywood production on Netflix.

Directed and co-written by Jay Franklyn Jituboh, The Origin: Madam Koi Koi is undoubtedly one to look forward to.