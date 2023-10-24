Netflix Announces Production of The Origin: Madam Koi Koi

Madam Koi Koi

The growth of Nollywood movies in this decade has shaped the view of cinephiles in Africa and the West.

Another Nollywood creation coming to Netflix soon is a childhood horror tale, ‘The Origin: Madam Koi Koi,’ a woman who walks around boarding schools tormenting innocent children in a bloodthirsty search for vengeance.

Nigerians are highly anticipating the release of this series as it brings back nostalgia about their time in boarding schools. The Origin: Madam Koi Koi might be the next best Nollywood production on Netflix.

Directed and co-written by Jay Franklyn Jituboh, The Origin: Madam Koi Koi is undoubtedly one to look forward to. 

