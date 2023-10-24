Rita Dominic Takes Over Miss Nigeria Pageant Operations

Nollywood veteran actress Rita Dominic has taken over the operations of the Miss Nigeria Pageant. This beauty pageant promotes the exquisite characters of Nigerian women from her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

After 16 years of overseeing the production and organisation of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company which is the parent company of Daily Times.

Henceforth, Folio Communications will be handing over the role of operations of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant to The Audrey Silva Company (TASC), a company owned by Rita Dominic.

“I am proud of what my husband, Mr Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Communications and Publisher of the Daily Times newspaper, has done with the brand for 16 years. I am pleased to announce that he is handing over the reins to me and partnering with TASC,” she said.

“I believe I have acquired the skills and knowledge suitable for this partnership. I have been on board with him for a couple of years, watching and learning from him and others. I look forward to the next phase of Miss Nigeria.”