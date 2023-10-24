Editi Effiong’s The Black Book Reaches New Heights in the American Movie Market

The Nollywood action thriller movie ‘The Black Book’ has scored favourably since it was released on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Directed and produced by Editi Effiong, The Black Book surpasses all expectations as it becomes Netflix’s first Nollywood Hit movie with over $1 million budget spent in the making. The Nigerian “John Wick” movie has shot beyond the boundaries of Africa, topping country charts as far as South Korea.

Being released within a month, the Nollywood film has been watched over 70 million times, making it Editi’s biggest film to date.

Spending over $1 million on the movie, The Black Book received funding from Nigeria’s fintech founders, including Flutterwave’s Gbenga Agboola and Piggyvest’s Odun Eweniyi.

Editi Effiong’s blockbuster movie has made it to the lips of nearly every country in the world, introducing the talent and skill of Nollywood cinematography.

Since its release, The Black Book has been the most talked about African film, earning reviews from huge media brands like Wired, Bloomberg Africa, Collider, and more.

Editi employed a powerful cast to play the roles he’d designed for his movie, calling on Richard Mofe-Damijo, Iretiola Doyle, Denola Grey, Patrick Doyle, and many others.