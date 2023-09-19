The Film Blog: Netflix Might be Up To Something with New Movie “The Black Book”

The Black Book

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Ireti Doyle, Denola Grey, Others, Star in Netflix Nigeria Movie “The Black Book”

With a star studded cast and brilliant storyline, Director/Actress Kemi Lala and Nigerian filmmaker and producer, Editi Effiong prove their mettle once again in the Netflix movie, “The Black Book”. It follows a story of a bereaved deacon (portrayed by RMD) who decides to take justice in his own hands and fight a corrupt police gang after the sudden kidnap of his son. The movie has sparked interest among movie enthusiasts and viewers alike following the release of its trailer.

Filmmaker Editi Effiong under his company, Anakle Films, is credited with producing “Up North,” “Day of Destiny,” and “The Set Up.” He made his directing debut with the short film “Fishbone”.

Making his feature-length directorial debut with the film “The Black Book,”, he spoke on his motivations for the movie, “The Black Book explores drug trafficking from the 1980s and how those events affect what we have today. Nigeria has a history of drug trafficking.” he said. “It also gives a great deal of respect to the youth who have suffered the most from that violence.”

Among the cast are Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD, who stars as the protagonist, Olumide Oworu, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, and Bimbo Manuel.

With much anticipation built and the brilliance and talent of the cast, it’s safe to say that another Nollywood blockbuster might yet be upon us. 

The Black Book” is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 22, 2023.

