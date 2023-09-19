Best Looks at the London Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week

The London Spring/Summer Fashion Week began on September 15, 2023, and will end on September 19, 2023.

This month, we take fashion to a calm, warm city in the UK where creatives and fashion designers can express themselves in the only way they know how fully.

In London, we have seen several collections on the runway containing unique quality designs and fashion-forward haute couture clothing.

We can’t help but show you some of our favourite outfits so far at the London Spring/Summer Fashion Week.

With a recorded attendance of fashion dignitaries around the world, such as fashionistas, fashion designers, models and celebrities alike, one could only expect greatness from this year’s London Fashion Week, just as it has always been an entertaining experience over the years before.

Here are our Top Looks from the London Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week

Erdem

Burberry

Richard Quinn

Emilia Wickstead

Simone Rocha

David Koma

Molly Goddard

Stefan Cooke

JW Anderson

Ahluwalia

Image credit: Getty Images.