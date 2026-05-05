Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 Met Gala

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The 2026 Met Gala was held on the 4th of May in New York, with a theme of “Costume is Art.” And while some celebrities followed the theme and stunned the audience, some looks fell flat and others simply did not seem to remember the Met Gala theme.

In this article, we compile our best and worst fashion looks at the 2026 Met Gala. Some of these picks will shock you.

Best Dressed Celebrities At The Met Gala

This year’s Gala had a lot of Asian celebrities unexpectedly steal the show. Some of our best looks were a surprise to us too, which of these are your favorites?

Emma Chamberlain

American influencer and model Emma Chamberlain was the star of the show at the 2026 Met Gala. Not only arriving earlier than most, but also captivating the audience with her gothic makeup and colorful swan-like dress, which was a custom Mugler outfit. To us, she was the most committed to the theme and the best-dressed celebrity.

Anok Yai

Dressed in an all-black dress, Anok Yai’s Met Gala look was not just in a gorgeously detailed dress. It was also her hair and makeup, both of which were a part of her commitment to the theme. To us, she maintained a regal look befitting the general theme of “Fashion is Art.” Her look was designed by Balenciaga.

Beyoncé

The Queen of Pop took her role as the co-chair of the Met Gala as a challenge and stepped onto the red carpet looking like the star of the show. In an outfit made to look like the human internal body structure and designed by Olivier Rousteing, and with her classic blond look, Beyoncé was, as usual, one of the best-dressed at the Met Gala.

Karan Johar

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar took the spotlight as the best-dressed male celebrity at the 2026 Met Gala. Dressed in a regal vintage jacket featuring paintings of Indian stories and an equally stunning inner jacket with more art, he embodied the artistic aspect of the Met Gala theme. The detailed embroidery on the jacket made it one of our favorite looks of the night.

Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo

The Asian tech investor wore another of our favorite looks of the night. In a dress inspired by the winged victory of Samothrace and Japanese origami, and designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. The all-white look had the feel of an intricate art project, yet it was a masterpiece of fashion that stole the show.

Naomi Osaka

Tennis player Naomi Osaka did not come to play at the 2026 Met Gala. Her outfit consisted of a beautifully tailored coat that hid a gorgeously designed, stunning red dress. The outfit was completed with a sleek-looking hat that tied the entire custom Robert Wun look together.

Jeremy Pope

Although dressed simply, Jeremy Pope took our breath away in a stunningly embroidered and beaded jacket by Vivienne Westwood, which he paired with plain black bell-bottom pants. This was all the outfit needed, as the jacket was the star of the show.

Audrey Nuna

The K-pop Demon Hunters star has been on a run with dynamic outfit choices since her first appearance as a mainstream celebrity, and the Met Gala was no different. Also dressed in a Robert Wun design, Audrey took a spot as one of the best-dressed in a gorgeous suit-dress with beautiful embroidery that gave it a paint-splattered effect.

Cai Xukun

Chinese pop artist and songwriter Cai Xukun was an unexpected favorite look for us on the red carpet. The red carpet looks from our favorite male celebrities fell a little short of our expectations this year, but the Asian celebrities held down the fort. In a gorgeously designed suit with a bold take on tailoring, the Chinese singer had many wondering who he was. For us, he was one of the best-dressed male celebrities.

Wisdom Kaye

Influencer and fashion guru Wisdom Kaye made a memorable debut at the Met Gala. At first glance, his suit seemed familiar, but a closer look revealed its unique charm. Styled in a Public School Ensemble, he ensured his presence was unforgettable.

Worst Dressed Celebrities

The 2026 Met Gala had many best-dressed celebrities, but also many looks that fell flat and disappointed us. Although some of these looks could be suitable for other events, they did not do justice to the Met Gala theme.

Damson Idris

Known for his style, Nigerian-British actor Damson Idris surprised us with a full leather ensemble that felt a bit off-theme. While we appreciate his effort, the outfit gave the impression of a last-minute choice that didn’t align with his usual flair.

Rose

The K-pop star and member of the girl group Blackpink wore one of our least favorite looks of the night. It wasn’t a terrible dress, as it was designed by YSL, but it just looked like something we had seen on her before. It felt a bit stale when put against the ‘Fashion is Art’ theme, and for a theme so broad and colorful, she did not deliver what was expected of her.

Coleman Domingo

Coleman Domingo has a history of being the best-dressed male celebrity at any red carpet, but at this year’s Met Gala, that was not the case. The actor, who is still coming off the high of his role in the Michael Jackson movie, was dressed almost too closely to the role in a Valentino outfit, which fell flat against the elaborate theme of the 2026 Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber

While Hailey Bieber’s dress was a classic design, it felt like a safe attempt at the theme of the night. It felt like an outfit that could be worn at any other red carpet, but not the Met Gala.

Hudson Williams

The viral Heated Rivalry star made his Met Gala debut in Balenciaga, but it is not a look we loved. Although a daring choice, the styling choice fell flat, and instead it felt like he was swallowed up in the outfit with no consideration of his personal style. It was an attempt, just not a great one.