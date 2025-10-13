Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ASUU Begins Two-Week Warning Strike as Talks with FG are Delayed

ASUU begins two-week warning strike as talks with FG are delayed

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ASUU begins two-week warning strike as talks with FG are delayed

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun a two-week warning strike today after the expiration of its ultimatum to the Federal Government on Sunday. The union’s National President, Professor Chris Piwuna, announced the decision during a press briefing at the University of Abuja, marking the latest breakdown in talks between lecturers and the government.

Professor Piwuna said all ASUU branches had been directed to suspend academic activities from midnight, stressing that the strike would be “total and comprehensive” as agreed by the union’s National Executive Council. The move follows growing frustration over unmet demands, including improved welfare, funding, and the implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, despite recent negotiations.

In response, the Federal Government appealed to lecturers to continue dialogue rather than resort to industrial action, insisting that significant progress had been made in addressing their concerns. It also reminded the union that the “no work, no pay” policy could be applied if the strike disrupts academic activities.

Vice President Shettima and Sultan renew commitment to empowering the girl child in Nigeria

Top Nigerian leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening policies that promote gender equality and expand opportunities for girls. The pledge was made during the 6th edition of The Osasu Show Symposium, themed “Girls Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Advancing Women Representation Through Policy,” held at the National Assembly Library in Abuja.

The event brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by his adviser on women and youth engagement, Hauwa Liman; the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’adu Abubakar; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; and House Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, among others. They all highlighted the importance of creating inclusive systems that enable girls to excel, despite social and economic barriers.

Discussions centred on increasing women’s participation in governance, with particular attention to reserving legislative seats for women at both the national and state levels. The leaders agreed that enhancing access to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment for girls is vital to achieving national growth and building a more equitable society.

Peter Obi denies alliance talks with Jonathan ahead of 2027 elections

Peter Obi, the Labor Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has refuted claims of a political alliance with former President Goodluck Jonathan aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Obi’s media aide and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, clarified the matter following widespread speculation after a private meeting between both men in Abuja. According to Tanko, the meeting was purely cordial and focused on national development, not political strategy.

He emphasised that, despite sharing mutual respect and frequently discussing Nigeria’s progress, Obi and Jonathan had no pact or political agreement. Tanko also noted that even during a previous encounter in Ghana, no talks about a 2027 coalition took place, despite ongoing discussions within opposition circles about forming a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mali imposes $10,000 visa bond on US citizens in tit-for-tat policy shift

Mali has introduced a new visa rule requiring US citizens to post a bond of up to $10,000 (£7,500) for business and tourist visas, mirroring a similar condition the Trump administration recently imposed on Malian nationals.

According to the Malian foreign ministry, the decision was made in response to Washington’s “unilateral” move, with the country opting to “establish an identical visa programme” for Americans. The US embassy in Mali described the measure as part of efforts to protect its borders and national security.

The development comes despite attempts to rebuild diplomatic ties between the two nations. Relations have been strained since Mali’s 2021 coup, which saw Gen Assimi Goïta take power, expel French troops, and deepen security cooperation with Russia. The visa standoff follows a broader regional trend, as Burkina Faso also recently clashed with the US over migration and visa policies.

ADC says Tinubu’s drug pardon tarnishes Nigeria’s image

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to grant pardon and clemency to convicted drug traffickers, describing the move as a national embarrassment that undermines Nigeria’s global image in the fight against narcotics.

In a statement on Sunday, ADC spokesperson Bola Abdullahi said the pardons were “pathetic and an act of immense national disgrace,” adding that they portrayed Nigeria as sympathetic to drug dealers. The party argued that the decision erodes years of work by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security bodies that have fought to curb trafficking and addiction across the country.

While acknowledging that clemency can serve to correct injustices, the ADC questioned the rationale behind releasing convicts serving life sentences after only two years. The party further warned that the move sends the wrong message internationally, especially as Nigeria battles a drug use rate of 14.4%, nearly three times the global average.