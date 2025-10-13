Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Saraki: Buhari Harassed Me for Opposing Excessive Borrowing

This past weekend in Nigeria was filled with big news, from a record attempt, to top nominations, unexpected truth revelations and sad news from the ASUU front. In this article, we give a recap of what you missed over the weekend.

Ex-Big Brother Naija Contestant, Tacha, Attempts a World Record

Over the weekend, Tacha attempted to set a new world record for the highest number of make-up looks completed in 150 hours. Although the outcome of her attempt is still pending, she successfully broke several other records during the process.

Tacha broke the record for the most make-up looks done in eight hours, previously 64, by completing 66 makeovers in just five hours.

Realtor Ola Of Lagos Cries Out After Lagos State Demolished His Car Lot

Popular realtor and businessman Ola of Lagos took to social media to express his frustration after his car lot was allegedly demolished by the Lagos state government on grounds of unsafe conditions.

While he didn’t reveal the exact details behind the demolition, the businessman confirmed that he had faced losses due to the damage done.

Lisabi At The Top Of The Leading Films For AMAA

The African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) are once again upon us, with nominations unveiled on Saturday during a press release in Ikeja.

Lisabi earned the highest nominations in Nollywood with seven nominations, including the best film category. The award ceremony is set to be held on November 9th in Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage Addresses Rumours About Her Fight With Seyi Shay

Years after their public dispute at a hair salon in Lagos, the superstar is finally addressing what she believes is behind their long-standing feud.

While at a podcast interview with Gbemi O and Toolz, Tiwa confessed that the issues stemmed from a diss track and rumours that had been circulating in the industry of her reportedly blocking the way for other female artists, and while she shared what she believes is the reason, the hit maker strongly denied any of the allegations of her doing such to her colleagues.

Singer Crayon Loses Mother

The Mavins label singer shared on his socials that he had lost his mum months ago, just a few days before his birthday.

The singer shared that his mum died in July, while sharing pictures of her just-concluded burial.