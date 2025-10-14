A Quick Rundown on How Olamide Dominated the Nigerian Music Industry

“She took her children to school herself everyday” | Joke Silva, Oscar Onyema others honour Onyeka Onwenu in official tribute produced by Chude Jideonwo

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide, is one of the major trailblazers in the Nigerian rap scene and one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Olamide started his career in 2010, with his debut single “Eni Duro,” and that same year made his debut performance at the hip hop awards. He started his career signed under the label “Coded Tunes” and was managed by Toni Payne, but left in 2012 to start his own record label, YBNL National.

In 2011, Olamide released his debut album titled “Rapsodi” with the lead single charting on several radio stations in Lagos and across the country. His debut album opened him up to collaborations with influential artists like Wizkid, ID Cabasa, 9ice, Reminisce, and D’banj.

His label, YBNL Records, has signed notable artists like Lil Kesh, Fireboy, and Chinko Ekun, who have gone on to achieve great success in the industry, making it one of the most coveted labels for up-and-coming artists.

In 2014, Olamide released his fourth album, Street OT, through his label “YBNL Nation,” featuring industry big names like Don Jazzy, Pasuma, Phyna, and Reminisce.

One of the most monumental moves by Olamide was his collaboration with Phyno, when the two released a joint album titled “2 Kings,” which went on to do numbers and was released through both of their labels, YBNL Nation and Penthauze Music. What followed was Olamide’s fifth studio album, “Eyan Mayweather,” which propelled his career forward and cemented his status as one of the biggest rappers in Africa.

Olamide is also credited as being one of the record label owners, alongside Don Jazzy, who have signed or found artists who represent Afrobeats in every generation, from Lil Kesh to Fireboy and Asake. Olamide’s label has churned out great talents.

His next work of art was his 2025 self-titled album “Olamide,” which earned him praise for consistently being an icon, even as an artist who has been in the industry for 15 years.

Olamide is not only a rapper but also a songwriter and record label executive, who has consistently demonstrated his potential to revolutionize Afrobeats and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.