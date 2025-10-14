Events Happening In Lagos This Week (October 13-19)

theme-sticky-logo-alt
events happening this weekend
October 14, 2025
It’s another weekend in Lagos, packed with exciting events, including creative spaces for art, art exhibitions, raves, beach raves, club nights, and Spotify karaoke parties. 

  1. Karaoke

Happening on the 15th of October, this is the perfect mid-week event to attend for an opportunity to socialize and enjoy good food. 

  1. The Splash: Halloween Pool Party 

Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event for Halloween enthusiasts looking for something to attend.

  1. Rave By The Jetty

Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event for lovers of the waves and ravers to get the best of both worlds. 

  1. Tamba

Happening at Vault Social house on the 17th of October, and it is the perfect event for music lovers to have fun and socialize. 

  1. See DJs

Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event to celebrate your favorite DJs and enjoy great music. 

  1. Improv Circle

This event is perfect for people who enjoy treats and tricks, and a chance to laugh. It is happening on the 18th of October.

  1. Album Listening Party

Happening on the 19th of October, this event is the perfect weekend event for music lovers.

  1. Duality Of Time

This is the perfect exhibition for art enthusiasts and creatives who want to spend the weekend gallery hopping, and it is happening on the 17th-19th of October. 

  1. Cohesion 

Happening on the 19th of October, this is the perfect event for ravers and lovers of house music.

  1. Threads Of Life

Happening at Alliance Francaise Lagos, this is the perfect event for lovers of the arts, and it is happening from the 17th to the 19th of October.

