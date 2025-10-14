Events Happening In Lagos This Week (October 13-19)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, packed with exciting events, including creative spaces for art, art exhibitions, raves, beach raves, club nights, and Spotify karaoke parties.
- Karaoke
Happening on the 15th of October, this is the perfect mid-week event to attend for an opportunity to socialize and enjoy good food.
- The Splash: Halloween Pool Party
Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event for Halloween enthusiasts looking for something to attend.
- Rave By The Jetty
Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event for lovers of the waves and ravers to get the best of both worlds.
- Tamba
Happening at Vault Social house on the 17th of October, and it is the perfect event for music lovers to have fun and socialize.
- See DJs
Happening on the 17th of October, this is the perfect event to celebrate your favorite DJs and enjoy great music.
- Improv Circle
This event is perfect for people who enjoy treats and tricks, and a chance to laugh. It is happening on the 18th of October.
- Album Listening Party
Happening on the 19th of October, this event is the perfect weekend event for music lovers.
- Duality Of Time
This is the perfect exhibition for art enthusiasts and creatives who want to spend the weekend gallery hopping, and it is happening on the 17th-19th of October.
- Cohesion
Happening on the 19th of October, this is the perfect event for ravers and lovers of house music.
- Threads Of Life
Happening at Alliance Francaise Lagos, this is the perfect event for lovers of the arts, and it is happening from the 17th to the 19th of October.