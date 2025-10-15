Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Engaged in Talks to End the ASUU Strike

Reps engaged in talks to end the ASUU strike

Court orders exhumation and autopsy for deceased Afriland fire victims

APC secures two-thirds majority in Senate after PDP defection

Lawmakers propose making PVC optional for future elections

IMF warns of slower global growth over the next three years

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume talks immediately to resolve the dispute behind the union’s two-week warning strike.

This followed a motion raised by Oluwaseun Whinghan, member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, who warned that such strikes often lead to prolonged disruptions in the academic calendar, affecting students, research, and university growth.

ASUU began the strike on Monday over unmet demands, including the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement and issues of funding and salaries. The House stressed that universities play a vital role in national development and urged both sides to act swiftly to prevent further damage to Nigeria’s higher education system.

Court orders exhumation and autopsy for deceased Afriland fire victims

A Yaba Chief Magistrate Court has directed Femi Falana Chambers to request the exhumation and autopsy of ten victims of the Afriland Towers fire that occurred in Lagos on September 16, 2025.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji issued the order after learning that some victims had already been buried, instructing the firm to liaise with families for consent.

The court also summoned agencies, including UBA, FIRS, LASEMA, and the Fire Service, to appear at the next hearing as part of a coroner’s inquest aimed at uncovering the cause of the tragic incident.

APC secures two-thirds majority in Senate after PDP defection

The ruling All Progressives Congress has achieved a two-thirds majority in the Senate, strengthening its influence over legislative decisions. The shift follows the defection of Senator Samaila Kila of Bauchi North from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced Kila’s move during Tuesday’s plenary, bringing the APC’s seats in the 109-member chamber to 73.

This marks the first time since 2015 that the party has reached the constitutional benchmark required to easily pass major bills or initiate impeachment proceedings, cementing its growing control in the National Assembly.

Lawmakers propose making PVC optional for future elections

Nigeria’s National Assembly is reviewing a proposal to amend the Electoral Act 2022, which could make the Permanent Voter Card optional during elections. The move aims to expand acceptable means of voter identification.

The amendment targets Sections 18 and 47 of the Act, arguing that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System does not depend on the PVC’s microchip for voter verification.

Under the new proposal, eligible voters could use their National Identification Number, birth certificate, or international passport to confirm their identity at polling units, potentially easing the voting process and reducing dependence on PVCs.

IMF warns of slower global growth over the next three years

The International Monetary Fund has projected a gradual slowdown in global growth, from 3.3% in 2024 to 3.2% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026. The forecast was shared by Tobias Adrian, the IMF’s Financial Counsellor, during the World Bank Group’s annual meetings in Washington.

He noted that advanced economies are expected to grow around 1.5%, while developing nations may see growth just above 4%. Inflation is also expected to ease, though unevenly across regions.

Adrian warned that rising protectionism, fiscal weaknesses, and labour disruptions could worsen the slowdown and urged policymakers to prioritise transparency and stability to restore global economic confidence.