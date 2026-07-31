Mayowa Idowu Has been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Mayowa Idowu is the Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Culture Custodian, one of Nigeria’s leading digital media platforms dedicated to documenting, interpreting, and shaping contemporary African culture. Under his leadership, Culture Custodian has evolved from a digital publication into a multi-platform media company spanning editorial, print, video, live experiences and strategic brand storytelling. Through thoughtful journalism and original content, the platform has become a trusted voice at the intersection of culture, business, entertainment, and society, amplifying the conversations shaping a new generation of Africans.

Beyond publishing, Mayowa has expanded Culture Custodian into experiential media through Overnight Success, the platform’s interview series exploring the journeys behind some of Africa’s most accomplished founders, creators, and industry leaders, featuring guests such as Ronami Ogulu, Wale Davies, Femi Aluko, and Chude Jideonwo, among others. The format has since evolved beyond the screen into a live experience, with in-person conversations featuring Tunde Onakoya, Tosin Eniolorunda, and Tokini Peterside. The series’ reach is being extended through a university tour that takes these conversations directly to young audiences across Nigeria and creates spaces where ambition, leadership, and culture intersect.

His commitment to innovation has also seen Culture Custodian diversify into new media formats. The company has launched The Custodian, reviving long-form print storytelling for a modern audience, while continuing to expand its footprint across digital publishing, podcasts, branded content, and creative partnerships. This multi-platform approach positions Culture Custodian not merely as a publication but as a cultural institution documenting the stories, people, and ideas defining contemporary Africa.

At the heart of Mayowa’s work is a belief that media should do more than report the culture; it should help shape it. Through Culture Custodian’s editorial excellence, live experiences, and evolving creative ecosystem, he continues to build platforms that celebrate African creativity, foster meaningful conversations, and preserve the narratives of a generation. His work has established Culture Custodian as one of the continent’s most influential independent media brands, demonstrating how thoughtful storytelling can both reflect and influence the future of African culture.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places, and platforms in the media and creative industries—with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Mayowa Idowu’s profile, check out the Masterlist.