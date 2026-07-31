theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
July 31, 2026

Mayowa Idowu Has been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

by
Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian Top Food Tourist’s Video, and Others. Here Are the Top Content From Today 
Nigeria’s AI Moment: Laying the Foundations for the Boom Ahead

Mayowa Idowu is the Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Culture Custodian, one of Nigeria’s leading digital media platforms dedicated to documenting, interpreting, and shaping contemporary African culture. Under his leadership, Culture Custodian has evolved from a digital publication into a multi-platform media company spanning editorial, print, video, live experiences and strategic brand storytelling. Through thoughtful journalism and original content, the platform has become a trusted voice at the intersection of culture, business, entertainment, and society, amplifying the conversations shaping a new generation of Africans.

Beyond publishing, Mayowa has expanded Culture Custodian into experiential media through Overnight Success, the platform’s interview series exploring the journeys behind some of Africa’s most accomplished founders, creators, and industry leaders, featuring guests such as Ronami Ogulu, Wale Davies, Femi Aluko, and Chude Jideonwo, among others. The format has since evolved beyond the screen into a live experience, with in-person conversations featuring Tunde Onakoya, Tosin Eniolorunda, and Tokini Peterside. The series’ reach is being extended through a university tour that takes these conversations directly to young audiences across Nigeria and creates spaces where ambition, leadership, and culture intersect.

His commitment to innovation has also seen Culture Custodian diversify into new media formats. The company has launched The Custodian, reviving long-form print storytelling for a modern audience, while continuing to expand its footprint across digital publishing, podcasts, branded content, and creative partnerships. This multi-platform approach positions Culture Custodian not merely as a publication but as a cultural institution documenting the stories, people, and ideas defining contemporary Africa.

At the heart of Mayowa’s work is a belief that media should do more than report the culture; it should help shape it. Through Culture Custodian’s editorial excellence, live experiences, and evolving creative ecosystem, he continues to build platforms that celebrate African creativity, foster meaningful conversations, and preserve the narratives of a generation. His work has established Culture Custodian as one of the continent’s most influential independent media brands, demonstrating how thoughtful storytelling can both reflect and influence the future of African culture.

About the YNaija Masterlist

The YNaija Masterlist is West Africa’s largest database of the most important people, places, and platforms in the media and creative industries—with over 20,000 data points. To see more on Mayowa Idowu’s profile, check out the Masterlist.

Master List
,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tyla Removes Lagos From Her A-Pop Tour On Her Website After Backlash
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tyla Removes Lagos From Her A-Pop Tour On Her Website After Backlash
Previous Post
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (July 31st-August 2nd) 
Next Post
You May Also Like
Lola Shoneyin
Lola Shoneyin Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Wande Thomas Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Wande Thomas Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
Best Amakhian Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Davido’s Album ‘Oriadè, Nigerian To...
Nigeria’s AI Moment: Laying the Founda...
The Definitive List of the Most Impactful People in Media
The Definitive List of the Most Impactfu...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Children of Blood and Bone
Can Children of Blood and Bone become Af...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1