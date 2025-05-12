Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Suspended Rivers Governor Fubara Says He’s Not Desperate to Return

Suspended Rivers Governor Fubara says he’s not desperate to return

Court orders return of $20,000 in Cleanserve fraud case

Air Peace plane hits antelope at Asaba Airport, disrupts flights

Patience Jonathan backs Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

Tinubu receives Lifetime African Achievement Award in Ghana

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Suspended Rivers Governor Fubara says he’s not desperate to return

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said he is not desperate to return to office.

Fubara made the remark during a service of songs for the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, organized by the Rivers Elders Forum in Port Harcourt.

President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in March, suspending Fubara, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months, citing the need to restore stability amid political unrest. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd) was appointed as the state’s administrator.

Court orders return of $20,000 in Cleanserve fraud case

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has ordered the return of $20,000 used as an exhibit in the fraud case involving Olalekan Abdul, CEO of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution Limited.

On April 30, Justice Mojisola Dada also lifted the lien on ₦20 million deposits in the bank accounts of Abdul’s bail sureties, Jemilat Oluremi Yusuf-Sada and Ayanyemi Ayantola.

Abdul and Cleanserve chairman, Azubuike Ishiekwene, were arraigned by the EFCC in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing. They were accused of fraudulently obtaining ₦350 million and ₦1 billion from Wema Bank using forged documents.

Air Peace plane hits antelope at Asaba Airport, disrupts flights

An Air Peace aircraft struck and killed an antelope at Asaba airport on Saturday, damaging the plane and disrupting scheduled flights.

Michael Achimugu, spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), confirmed the incident on Sunday via X, noting that the collision left the aircraft grounded.

Achimugu explained that such incidents are beyond the airlines’ control, though engineers are working to fix the aircraft. He acknowledged the likely frustration of passengers affected by the disruption.

Patience Jonathan backs Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has pledged to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at an award event in Abuja on Saturday, where she received the Women Icon Leader of the Year award, Jonathan expressed her willingness to campaign alongside First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for the President’s second term.

She endorsed the principle of rotational presidency and dismissed any plans of returning to Aso Rock in 2027, declaring her support for Tinubu’s continued leadership.

Tinubu receives Lifetime African Achievement Award in Ghana

President Bola Tinubu has been honoured with the Lifetime African Achievement Award by the Millennium Excellence Foundation in Ghana.

Represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Tinubu received the award as a special guest of honour during the foundation’s 25th anniversary event in Kumasi.

The president praised the foundation’s patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and commended the organisers for celebrating Africans whose contributions have uplifted the continent, while emphasising the values of honour, integrity, service, and excellence.