AMVCA 2025 Wows with Big Wins and Bigger Smiles. Check Out The Winners of the Event

The 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. The event celebrated achievements in African film and television, with over 20 actors and creatives receiving awards. It was a night of recognition for the hard work and talent in the industry, marked by speeches and applause.
Here are the winners of the AMVCA:
- Best Movie: Freedom Way
- Best Director: Awam Amkpa (The Man Died)
- Best Lead Actor: Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors)
- Best Lead Actress: Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors)
- Best Supporting Actor: Gabriel Afolayan (Inside Life)
- Best Supporting Actress: Mercy Aigbe (Farmer’s Bride)
- Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa): Lisabi: The Uprising
- Best Indigenous Language Film (Southern Africa): Mwizukanji
- Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa): Makosa Di Tangu
- Best Scripted M-Net Original: My Fairytale Wedding
- Best Series (Scripted): Inside Life
- Best Unscripted M-Net Original: Nigerian Idol (Season 9)
- Best Documentary: Ifeoluwa Fatogun & Ebi Atawodi (Dundun)
- Best Short Film: Brukaci
- Best Digital Content Creator: Iyo Prosper Adokiye
- Best Writing in a Movie: Blessing Uzzi (Freedom Way)
- Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Film: Olamide Glover and Morenikeji Uka (Everything Life Touches)
- Best Writing in a TV Series: Abel Mutua Musyoka (Untying Kantai)
- Best Cinematography: Leo Purman (The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos)
- Best Editing: Tongai Furusa (Inkabi)
- Best Sound/Sound Design: Michael Botha and Olaosebikan Okonrende (Suspicion)
- Best Music/Score: Tolu Obanro (Seven Doors)
- Best Costume Design: Adedamola Adeyemi (Christmas in Lagos)
- Best Makeup: Hakeem Onilogbo (Lisabi: The Uprising)
- Best Art Direction: Solihull Badu Noutical and Ayanmo Yakub (Lisabi: The Uprising)
- Lifetime Achievement Awards: Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh
- Best Dressed (Male): Prince
- Best Dressed (Female): Liquorose
- Trailblazer Award: Kayode Kasum
