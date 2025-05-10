Top 10 AMVCA Cultural Day Looks

A lot of celebrities turned up in style for the AMVCA cultural day that was held yesterday. They effortlessly represented the Nigerian cultural values in diversely amazing ways. Here are some of the looks that will blow your mind

Blessing Nze

Blessing Nze did not disappoint as she made her appearance in a southern attire, particularly Calabar/Akwa Ibom, beautifully and truly representing the culture.

Hawa Magaji

Hawa Magaji blew our minds with her blue dress and head wrap, which represented the northern part of Nigeria. Her outfit was a simple but classy look.

Uriel

Former BBN housemate steps out in style, looking astonishing. Her style wasn’t just unique, it was stylish and tailored perfectly for her

Prince Nelson

The Edo dynasty would be truly proud of this representation. He looked just like you would imagine royalty to be and absolutely killed it.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe made her appearance in a stunning apparel that screamed royalty, representing the Edos. The elegance of her appearance was one that speaks volumes.

The Adedimejis

The Adedimeji’s killed the Northern representation they set out for. It was an astonishing look, one you won’t forget in a frenzy. They both looked incredibly amazing in their outfits as individuals and as a collective.

Chimezie Imo

Chimeze showed up in style, representing the Igbos through his stunning attire. His hand fan and beads gave him away, but that’s what we love to see: a true representation of our cultural values in the best way possible.

Uche Jombo

Uche’s dress screamed drama and beauty, all in one sentence. Her elegant attire made a true fashion statement, one that stood out really well.

Akin Faminu

The fashion celebrity brought his A game to this event, proving to us why he is a fashion celebrity in the first place. He represented the Yorubas in style, one like none, and looked stunning.

Bambam

Bambam AKA Achalugo made her appearance, dazzled with royalty. The beautiful actress looked nothing short of amazing. Her beads, hairstyle, and choice of outfit truly represented the eastern part of Nigeria in all its glory.