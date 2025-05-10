Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Plans Repatriation of 15,000 Stranded Nigerians Abroad

FG plans repatriation of 15,000 stranded nigerians abroad

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG plans repatriation of 15,000 stranded nigerians abroad

The Federal Government has announced that efforts are underway to facilitate the safe and dignified return of 15,000 Nigerians currently stranded in Cameroon, Niger, Chad, and other countries.

Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), made this known during a media briefing on Friday in Abuja. He said the repatriation process was part of ongoing discussions to support citizens seeking voluntary return.

Ahmed also revealed that over six million people are currently displaced within Nigeria, while more than 100,000 foreign nationals are being hosted in the country as refugees.

Afreximbank: USAID suspension worsens Nigeria’s fiscal problems

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) says the suspension of support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has deepened Nigeria’s fiscal challenges.

In its April 2025 market update, Afreximbank emphasized the need for Nigeria to explore alternative funding sources and adopt strategic measures to maintain growth.

The report also urged African policymakers to strengthen resilience, attract investment, and navigate rising global and domestic economic uncertainties.

FG pushes ahead with Naira-based crude oil, product sales — Finance Minister

The Federal Government is moving forward with its plan to conduct crude oil and refined petroleum product transactions in Naira, according to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

Speaking at a committee meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Edun confirmed that the Technical Sub-Committee on Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira has begun implementation efforts. He described the move as a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda aimed at stabilising the Naira, boosting energy security, and enhancing value addition in the local oil sector.

The minister commended the strong collaboration between government agencies and stakeholders working on the initiative.

JAMB withholds 39,834 UTME results over exam malpractice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it is withholding the results of 39,834 candidates out of the over 1.9 million who took the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) due to suspected examination malpractices.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made this known during the official release of the 2025 UTME results in Abuja on Thursday. He added that 80 individuals are currently under investigation for exam-related offences, with Anambra State recording the highest number of suspects, 14 in total.

He also disclosed that 467 underage candidates scored above the minimum benchmark, while 50 candidates were directly involved in examination fraud. Of the withheld results, 1,426 are still being scrutinised and processed.

NCAA sanctions Kenya Airways over passenger complaints

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has sanctioned Kenya Airways for violating passenger rights involving three individuals, including Gloria Omisore.

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu said the airline failed to provide adequate care, was not transparent in its terms, poorly communicated with the authority, and mishandled refunds and baggage.

Kenya Airways must compensate each affected passenger with 1,000 special drawing rights and pay fines. It has seven days to comply or face stricter penalties.