Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Withdraws from 2025 World Athletics Relays over Visa Issues

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria withdraws from 2025 World Athletics Relays over visa issues

Nigeria will not participate in the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, due to visa challenges faced by its US-based athletes.

Kola Daniel, media aide to the NSC Director General, confirmed that seven athletes were denied visas by the Chinese consulate in Nigeria, citing China’s strict policies toward the US as the reason.

Despite early preparations and approval of funds in February, Nigeria’s Athletics Federation (AFN) was forced to withdraw. The team, which included star sprinter Tobi Amusan, had been scheduled to compete in four events from May 10 to 12.

Pope Leo XIV becomes first American Pontiff, urges unity and dialogue

History was made on Thursday evening as the Catholic Church welcomed its first-ever American pope, Leo XIV, formerly a 69-year-old cardinal from Chicago. Addressing thousands of faithful from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the new pontiff greeted the world with the words, “Peace be with you all.”

In his first public speech as the 267th pope, Leo XIV honored his predecessor, Pope Francis, praising his legacy of unity. He then outlined a vision for a more inclusive and outreach-focused Church, urging Catholics to be “a missionary church” that “builds bridges and dialogue.”

Speaking in Italian, the new pope encouraged acts of charity and love, emphasizing the need for compassion and open dialogue in today’s divided world.

Akpabio asks court to remove Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s “mock apology”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel suspended Kogi Central senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete a satirical apology video she posted online.

In a new motion led by his lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Akpabio argues that the video violates an earlier directive issued by the court and should be taken down from all of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s social media pages. The application also requests that she publish a formal apology in at least two national newspapers and submit an affidavit proving she has complied.

The dispute stems from a clip shared by Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 27, in which she offered a tongue-in-cheek apology to the Senate President. Akpabio’s legal team says the post was contemptuous and wants the court to enforce its removal.

World Bank raises Nigeria’s Palliative Fund Disbursement to $530m

The World Bank has increased its disbursement to Nigeria under the $800 million National Social Safety Net Programme-Scale Up, raising the total released to $530 million.

According to the Bank’s website, the new figure marks a significant jump from the $315 million disbursed in 2023. Although the specific date of the recent release is unclear, it is believed to have occurred in April 2025 or early May.

The programme, approved in December 2021, aims to support Nigeria’s poorest citizens with conditional cash transfers, helping them cope with the economic challenges triggered by reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidies.

Bill Gates to give away entire fortune, shut down foundation by 2045

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has announced plans to donate all his wealth over the next 20 years, marking the final phase of his career.

In a personal article released on Thursday, Gates said he will close the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation by December 31, 2045. The billionaire philanthropist stated that his remaining fortune will be committed to improving global health, reducing poverty, and advancing innovation.

Gates, currently worth $113.8 billion and ranked 13th richest by Forbes, described the decision as a product of deep reflection, signaling the end of his decades-long philanthropic journey.